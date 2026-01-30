Share

The second email from 2021

Subscribers may remember this first email I posted earlier this week:

This is the second email after I had accepted his introduction to Sasha Latypova (please note the comment in my reply: “Great to hear back with such a postive note Mike - you are a hero on Twitter, even though you can’t see it - at that point, January 2022, I thought he was a hero!):

“From: mike yeadon <yeadon_m@yahoo.co.uk>

Sent: Thursday, January 13, 2022 5:54 am

To: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com <h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com>

Subject: Re: AskEMA - Acknowledgement to ASK-76569 - GMDP in relation to COVID-19 vaccines that are delivered to vaccination centres bypassing the wholesaler networks - reconnecting

Thank you, Hedley,



All good points & I’m glad you’ve connected with Sasha. Please continue to

do so if it’s helpful.



We’re nowhere near victory but we’re gaining information useful in

persuading others to look harder. I’m sceptical we’re going to find a legal

solution as soon much is corrupt & broken.



I’ll share your expert opinion with your name redacted (unless you’d like

some fame on Gettr & Telegram!



I want people to know that other professionals find the narrative

implausible, too.



Best wishes

Mike



Sent from my iPhone



> On 11 Jan 2022, at 10:22, h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com wrote:

>

> ﻿Great to hear back with such a postive note Mike - you are a hero on

> Twitter, even thpough you can’t see it! I was turfed out of LinkedIn for

> good in August, but don’t miss it now...

>

> Was going to say in the last mail, but didn’t in the end. Our data

> analystics guys [Philip Hyland’s team, PJH Law] hooked up with Sasha and her team a few weeks ago and we have had a few Zoom calls. I said I’d help link up with Elziabeth Brehm at Siri, see attached email [another name to watch].

>

> I’ve explained to both teams that their work is very valuable and

> indicative of defective, even toxic batches, but it may not be purposeful.

> We know with heparin, 2007/8, people died and there were many SAEs from an

> adulteraed raw material which was ‘accidently’ incorporated into the

> product by Baxter. Still malintent of course, but from the Chinese

> adulterators, rather than the product license holder. It would need a full

> blown invetigation of the entire supply chain to be sure - and that’s

> what’s needed. The logisitcs would be mammoth of course!

>

> Anyway, I’ll help in whatever way I can. Feel free to disclose my name -

> my proifle is long since shot…

>

> Speak soon,

>

> Hedley

Note Dr Yeadon’s comment “I’ll share your expert opinion with your name redacted (unless you’d like some fame on Gettr & Telegram!”

Please, put your critical thinking head on and read the above again, if you have time.

Why would he redact my name on Telegram and Gettr? I was perfectly happy for him to name me.

What did he do with the email I had sent to Elizabeth Brehm at Siri? It was important evidence that Brehm at Siri law firm was sitting on my evidence (and still is)?

Why did he not take on board the potential for the pharmaceutical supply chain to kill and harm people evidenced by the heparin tragedy 2007 - 8 (After Heparin: Protecting Consumers from the Risks of Substandard and Counterfeit Drugs: https://www.pew.org/en/research-and-analysis/reports/2011/07/12/after-heparin-protecting-consumers-from-the-risks-of-substandard-and-counterfeit-drugs), continuing to spread the idea the these were bioweapons, toxic by design, part of a depopulation agenda?

Please, if you comment, try to keep to the questions above, or ask your own, rather than more general comments on depopulation, bioweapons etc…

