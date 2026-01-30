INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
12m

I have nothing wise to add I’m just a weary voice of caution now a days I feel like.

To me Mike absolutely was (is) a hero and sensible voice, him and Bhakdi helped me hugely.

I still listen to Mike and I don’t want to believe anything is not right… same as I don’t when it comes to you as you too opened up a whole new avenue around not just these jabs but all manufacturing for me.

Guess what I’m trying to say is I don’t shun easily but am I weary …yes of probably everyone and most messages by now.

Sad state to live in.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture