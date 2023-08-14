My 12 year battle with Big Pharma, and how the end could be in sight...in a good way!
Setting the record straight on developing, manufacturing, and distributing drugs
Something about me and my business
It occurred to me this morning, while I was washing a few glasses in the kitchen sink, that I should tell subscribers a bit about what I’ve been doing with my business for the last 12 or so years. For 9 of those years, I was battling Big Pharma inside the tent, while also providing consultancy services in clinical trial…