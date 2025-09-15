This is my latest complaint to MHRA

“Dear MHRA Customer Complaints,

Thank you for your reply. I am not satisfied that my concerns have been fully addressed, for the following reason, which is in addition to those already presented to MHRA in my previous correspondence and case references:

The image below is taken from my company copy of Rules and Guidance for Pharmaceutical and Manufacturers and Distributors, 2022 (current version).

May I draw your attention to the first bullet on the aim of the DMRC:

receiving and assessing reports of suspected defective medicinal products for human use.

The report I have provided is grounded in fact, based on my professional experience within the industry, working both as a supply chain management expert in pharmaceuticals and biologics, and as a published author with Wiley, a globally renowned educational publisher.

The only conclusion I can arrive at is that the MHRA is deficient in responding to a strong prima facie case that justifies DMRC investigation.

Please, therefore, treat this as a request for formal review by the Administrative Complaints Officer. Time is of the essence, with patient safety potentially at risk.

Sincerely,

Hedley

Hedley Rees”

This is the reply I received in response to my Initial complaint:

“Dear Hedley Rees,

Thank you for your email, which we received on 10th September.

Your email is being handled as a complaint and we aim to send you a full response by 7th October 2025.

Your complaint has been designated as an administrative complaint and will be progressed under the agency's Administrative Complaints Procedure. We take all complaints reported to us very seriously.

Our complaints process is that, in the first instance, it is considered by a senior manager within the relevant operational area who was not, where possible, involved with the original case or incident. Following this investigation, a response will be sent to you.

We hope that the matter can be resolved at local level but should you be dissatisfied with the result of the investigation, you may request for your complaint to be referred to the Administrative Complaints Officer. The Administrative Complaints Officer can review cases regarding alleged:

· Mistakes (e.g. if information has been used incorrectly or overlooked).

· Unreasonable delays (e.g. where matters haven't been dealt with promptly or within agreed timelines).

· Poor or misleading advice (e.g. inaccurate information has been given).

· Inappropriate staff behaviour (e.g. rude responses or refusing to listen).

· Failure to follow proper procedures and policies.

· Perceived bias or discrimination.

· Poor communication.

· Dishonest behaviour by a member of staff.

Please note that the Administrative Complaints Officer cannot adjudicate on or review regulatory decisions.

The Agency aims to respond within 20 working days where possible. However, please be aware that investigations can take longer to complete and this can affect the time it takes to issue a full response. Should there be a significant delay we will advise you accordingly.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Yours sincerely,

Customer Experience Centre

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency”

Ask yourself - who is cleaning up the mess left after AstraZeneca’s planning, producing and distributing the jabs to 170 countries?

Will keep subscribers updated on any progress made - they are refusing to use the powers invested in them.

