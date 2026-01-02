Why post my CURRICULUM VITAE (CV)

Being brutally honest, I am finding it very difficult to cut through the noise of so many people ‘fighting’ the SARS-CoV-2 injections. If I can try to explain why ‘the noise’ is not helpful in stopping the jabs:

Let’s consider a tragic incident where two passenger aircraft collide in mid-air.

Would you expect crash investigators to:

Immediately start collecting data on all the people likely to have been injured or lost their lives? Go to the scene of the collision and begin collecting evidence of what actually happened?

Hopefully, you went for option 2. Even if you went for option 1, this post could be of significant help to you.

This same principle applies to the SARS-CoV-2 injections ‘collision’—the fact that people have been harmed or even lost their lives cannot be altered. Tragic and sad as that is, the most urgent need is to collect the evidence to limit the damage, ensure no more people are harmed, and it is prevented from happening again.

You can consider the work that I am doing through Inside Pharma as the crash investigation. This latest post explains how the fraud was enacted:

So, this is me

This is my CV, which hopefully will help convince people in power I know what I’m talking about:

Hedley Rees, Managing Director, PharmaFlow Limited

Present Appointment (2005 to date):

Hedley Rees is the managing director and lead consultant at PharmaFlow Limited, a UK-based consultancy specialising in the strategic design and management of preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains in the pharmaceutical and life science industries.

Clients range from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech, investors, lawyers, other consultancies, facility design & build specialists and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

Assignments span preclinical, clinical, and commercial supply chains up to complex multi-product networks covering global territories.

Qualifications:

B. Eng. (Tech) Hons, Production Engineering, University of Wales.

Executive MBA, Cranfield University School of Management.

Previous Appointments (senior supply chain management positions):

Miles Laboratories/Bayer Manufacturing, Bridgend, UK (1979 - 1996)

British Biotech (1996 – 1999)

Vernalis (1999 – 2001)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (2001 – 2003, then a J&J Company)

OSI Pharmaceuticals (2003 – 2005, now Astellas)

Achievements and Affiliations:

Conference Speaking Engagements:

“Why patient-specific (autologous) therapies need hospitals to manufacture; and how to go about it”

National Healthcare Expo, 26th November 2019, ARENA MK, Milton Keynes.

“How Whole Systems Thinking Will Transform the Pharma Supply Chain”

Making Pharmaceuticals, Coventry Ricoh Arena, April 30th, 2019.

“Building Robust Advanced Therapy Value Chains with Rapid Prototyping and Systems Thinking”,

Making Pharmaceuticals, Coventry Ricoh Arena, April 25th, 2018.

“A practitioners view on supply chains in Pharma & Biotech”

Pharmaceutical Licensing Group (PLG), Fasken & Martineau LLP, London, October 23, 2014

“A Provider Perspective on Building Patient-Centric Supply Chains”,

UPS EU Healthcare Annual Conference, Hungarian Academy of Science, Budapest, October 1, 2014

“De-risking the Pharma Supply Chain from Day 1…”

Jardine Lloyd Thomson (JLT) Insurance Annual Conference, Windsor, UK May 16, 2014

“Implementing QbD like other industries – successfully!”

FDA/Xavier University Global Outsourcing Conference, Cincinnati, March 13th, 2013.

“Is the Pharma Supply Chain a Lost Cause?”

QUMAS CONNECT Annual Conference, Tampa, Florida, Feb 4th, 2013.

“The Power of Integrated Supply Chains, by Design”

36th International GMP Conference, University of Georgia, March 14th, 2012.

“Good Distribution Practices: What do they mean to you?”

International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), Annual Conference, San Francisco, November 14th, 2012.

“Building, Managing and Continuously Improving Clinical Supply Chains”,

IQPC Clinical Trial Supply Europe, Basel, February 1st, 2012.

“The Power of Integrated Supply Chains, by Design”

FDA/Xavier University Global Outsourcing Conference, Cincinnati, October 4th, 2011.

“Building Supply Chain Transparency and Pedigree”

FDA/Xavier University Global Outsourcing Conference, Cincinnati, June 16th, 2010.

“The Importance of Quality by Design in Biotherapeutic Development”,

Bioindustry Association Manufacturing Advisory Committee, London June 4th, 2009.

“Building, Managing and Continuously Improving Outsourced Value Chains in Biotech”,

Next Generation Pharmaceutical Summit, Evian, Lake Geneva, May 7th, 2008.

“Building, Managing and Perfecting Supply Chains in Pharmaceuticals”

ManuPharma European Summit, Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands, 18th May2005.

Publications:

Books:

Journal Articles (selected examples)

Examples of previous assignments (testimonials available on request):

Client: Company supplying storage and transit containers for biologics and gene therapy products

Strategic review of client’s current and future challenges and opportunities following a major investment by private equity. Interviewed a range of customers across the value chain, carried out an in-depth analysis and compiled and presented a report to main board directors, resulting in massive expansion of the business.

Client: Contract manufacturer of viral vectors for gene therapy products

Lead consultant on a successful UK funding bid (£7.1M) in Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain, building a consortium of collaborators across industry, academia, and National Health Service.

Client: Manufacturer of biologic in phase III clinical trials.

Lean manufacturing consultant working on multi-disciplinary team designing a new build biologics facility scaling up for commercial launch. Through a process of current and future state value stream mapping, increased capacity four-fold by reducing value stream cycle time from 16 days to 45 hours.

Client: Private Equity/Strategic Consultancy.

Carried out technical due diligence as part of consulting team advising global private equity player on acquisition of a Bulgarian Animal Health Company. Compiled full analysis of technical and supply chain processes and quality systems. Reported back on three sites – two in Bulgaria and one in St Louis, US. Client took 38% stake in the company.

Client: UK arm of leading global generics company

Provided purchasing management services while incumbent supply chain manager was seconded to a SAP implementation project. Procured generic pharmaceutical products globally, both inter-company and from third parties.

Client: Generics Company operating in Speciality Pharma

Set-up a commercial supply-chain for a range of generic urology products sourced in EU/EEA and imported for UK distribution. This included tendering (RFP) and awarding contracts for third party storage and logistics services for product distribution throughout the UK.

Client: EU arm of Japanese Pharmaceutical company

Advised Japanese PharmaCo launching a statin in Europe, covering requirements to register a robust, compliant supply-chain in Europe to supply 3 different licensing partners.

Client: Large Swiss based top 10 PharmaCo

Advised on Sales & Operations Planning and capacity planning processes in preparation for implementation of mySAP APO into UK site. This included studying ERP processes and capacity planning methods across the site and connectivity with Swiss headquarters.

Client: EU Healthcare arm of large US based Logistics Integrator

Devised a supply chain services strategy for a US-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider operating globally. This applied to the Italian hospital market, in conjunction with Central Purchasing Organisation of large Swiss based PharmaCo. Identified relevant hospitals, interviewed staff, and determined critical 3PL service needs.

Client: UK based Biotech Company

Designed, constructed, and operated a clinical trials supply-chain for a large phase III trial in autism, end-to-end, from starting materials through to delivery of drug to US/EU investigator sites, including tendering for strategic partners to deliver contract clinical research and manufacturing services.

Background:

Hedley’s skill set covers the range of competencies from strategic procurement, planning and inventory control, distribution logistics, information systems and organisational improvement. His early career was spent as an industrial engineer in the automotive, consumer durables and FMCG sectors.

As an expert in production systems and industrial improvement methods, Hedley is a zealous advocate of the regulatory modernization frameworks of FDAs 21st Century Modernization and the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) Guidance’s Q8 – Q12.