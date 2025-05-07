INSIDE PHARMA

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
15h

Several doctors/scientists spoke out regarding cytokine storms prior to any of them getting approved but they were ignored, harrassed or silenced. I can only hope their predictions on shortened life spans are wrong, yet I'm hearing of untimely deaths regularly.

Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

..."That doesn't build confidence in the safety of gene therapy based vaccines, does it, given the vast scale of the vaccination programmes?"...absolutely not. Here we are again trying to determine exactly who is responsible for mRNA poisons. I am already 110% convinced that ALL vaccinations and injections of mRNA poisons are dangerous. And not just a little bit.

I am not sure I am following all this, but it is interesting and like most things "medical" they are meant to be balls of confusion with no one taking any responsibility or accepting liability for what these things do to people.

© 2025 Hedley Rees
