INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kilquor's avatar
Kilquor
9hEdited

Right , clear enough then ,not just me !

I could not understand why offering a 25 life form lage strasse 450 - 120 Ma - for study - to NHM & NL's Naturalis might well affect the subsidies of ALL associated Northern hemispheric paleo profs .Since 2016

It really has been offered to all - even Bennet refuses to answer .

a peek at www.sofiamusicschool.nl top seven photos ,5th from bottom -;2nd page, midpage 200X magnification of 'minimicroraptor's' stomach contents - shows how much of the 60% missing fossils 'never to be found' might just hang together ...

Not just gymnosperm seeds ,plenty to necessitate an SHRIMP external mass spectrometry set of passes .

Krypton being a priority - as evidence exists for 90degree magnetic polarity shift per 12 000 years , especially since 2010 when earth's crust has been spinning in opposite direction to mantle ,creating especial magnetic polarity suseptability .'Glaciers in Goa' ,etc !

-The usual antarctic east avalonia U -pb passes for igneous obiously needed to set the 25 in symbiosis - a word foreign to Gates .

Re-interpretations of abiotic petroleum origens might also explain why this nacred phosphatized oil shale didn't dissolve the 25 life forms .

My favourite is the speck of dust sized butterfly ON an ancient wasp - wings at either end of its body -ON ,in its turn - a dragonfly wing .All wrong order - butterfly was 70Ma before first flower!

But the profs are too scared to put their heads over the parapet !

Matches your stolen narratives, HR - cynical BJ politicisation of patrimony ,ancient history - which belongs to every person on this planet .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture