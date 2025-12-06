[first posted October 2023]

Jobs for the boys and girls

Every time I look at what has been going on with the so called vaccines in the UK, I’m increasingly horrified. It therefore occured to me that I should tell you what I know, if only to share the pain.

Kate Bingham, first Chair of the Vaccine Task Force is now Non Exec at ARIA. This is Bingham performing with June Raine:

I have it on good authority (Debi Evans, UK Column) that ARIA is a Dominic Cummings brain child.

Patrick Vallance, he with £600,000 share in GSK before selling them, also has the same job at ARIA.

Then we have Sir Richard Sykes, former CEO of Glaxo/GSK, Chair of the Vaccine Task Force after Bingham. His review makes facinating reading, as is sets out a stratgey for wall-to-wall vaccinations, forever and a day.

Excerpt:

“The UK was the first country in the world to procure, regulate and deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines (first deployed 8 December 2020 and 4 January 2021 respectively). It also procured, regulated and deployed the Moderna vaccine (first deployed in April 2021). These 3 vaccines now account for the most used vaccines in the world by number of countries to deploy them.”

This is the end-of-year report:

Turn to page 27, and there you will see Sir Ian McCubbin, Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK.

This is McCubbin today: Ian McCubbin, Chair, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult

“Ian currently chairs the Manufacturing Advisory Board for Wave 1 of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund in support of Innovate UK. He is also Chairman of RoslinCT, an Edinburgh based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). Previously, Ian chaired the Advanced Therapy Manufacturing Taskforce (ATMT), a group responsible for an action plan to anchor commercial scale manufacturing in the UK which has subsequently been adopted in full as part of the UK Government’s Life Sciences Industrial Strategy.”

Finally, Jenny Harries.

The leader of UK HSA, Jenny Harries, is a hero, or so the Telegraph thought in 2020. It seems from the article below, that “With her short brown bob, black-rimmed glasses and measured tone, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer spoke with a welcome clarity on the Covid-19 social distancing rules”

Meet Jenny Harries, the doctor talking sense in the coronavirus pandemic: The doctor is one of the latest people to emerge as an unlikely hero from the daily coronavirus briefings at Number 10

That made her a ‘hero’; apparently!

In spite of the Telegraph’s confidence in Harris, there is little in her career that would suggest such a monumental rise to fame was on the cards. If we look at her Wikipedia entry, which they would have ‘bigged up’ if they could, it is all very unremarkable.

There is nothing of her career since qualifying as a doctor is 1984, until 2013, when she was appointed Regional Director for the South in Public Health England.

Then, suddenly, Harris achieves the heady position of Deputy Chief Medical officer for England in June 2019, becoming head of NHS Test and Trace since in May 2021, then on to Chief Executive of UK HSA.

Since the Vaccine Task Force for vaccine supply was rolled into UK HSA, she controls that too!!!

