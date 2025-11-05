[Note: This was first published June 10 2022]

This occurred to me overnight

I woke up this morning and the name Neil Ferguson was on my mind. My first thought was “ah yes, I remember him, where is he now?”

An internet search revealed Prof Neil Ferguson discusses COVID-19 modelling and analysis at 2022 Bragg Lecture.

The account of his masterclass was dated 24 March 2022. This is the introduction:

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose mathematical modelling helped to inform the UK government during the COVID-19 crisis, was the guest speaker at the 2022 annual Bragg Lecture hosted by The University of Manchester.



He revealed how evidence-based science played its role in informing policymakers as they responded to the pandemic that impacted the world early in 2020.



The leading epidemiologist, of Imperial College London, whose research aims to improve understanding of the epidemiological factors and population processes shaping infectious disease spread, addressed a packed audience at the Rutherford lecture theatre in the University's Schuster Building.

Is this the same Neil Ferguson who put the willies up us all over COVID-19?

References to:

“evidence-based science?”

“leading epidemiologist?”

“research aims to improve understanding?”

Surely, this isn’t the same man who gave rise to this article in the Sun newspaper:

PROFESSOR Neil Ferguson has admitted he "oversimplified things" with his doomsday Covid predictions…

…but yes, the photos match, this is the very same man…Mr. oversimplification himself!

Two years later, he is an expert again, lecturing Manchester University staff, students and guests on epidemiology.

What do we know about epidemiology?

In early 2020, when the epidemiologists snatched control of the narrative, I did some research into it (definitions seem to have changed since then).

This is what I discovered:

Epidemiology was described as an ‘inexact science’ relating to disease and its impact on public health. It is primarily based on modelling possible outcomes associated with disease severity and spread. It is ‘inexact’ by definition, as it produces a wide range of possible outcomes, rather than a single one. Can anyone remember Mr. oversimplifcation ever mentioning that? Me neither. Instead, he went with the worst possible outcome, and was astray by several orders of magnitude. Not only that, as an epidemiologist, he would know about Case Fatality Rate (CFR), defined as follows “CFR is the proportion of people who die from a specified disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time. CFR is one of the two measure used to assess the gravity of a disease, the other is R0 (naught). This account of R0 should be helpful: The Basic Reproduction Number: R Naught. It says “R0 is an indicator of the contagiousness or transmissibility of infectious and parasitic agents and represent the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case in a population that has never seen the disease before. If the R0 is 2, then one person is expected to infect, on average, two new people (Anastassopoulou et al., 2020).” It goes on “To provide some perspective, seasonal strains of flu have R0s between 0.9 and 2.1. The R0 value of the 1918 flu pandemic was estimated to be between 1.4 and 2.8, and for an extremely contagious disease such as the measles, R0 is thought to lie between 12 and 18. At that time, in 2020, these two measures were shown on a simple graph that would inform experts on how best to deal with a disease outbreak. In my layperson’s terms, if it spreads a lot but isn’t killing many people, then no panic. If it is killing people and it spreads a lot, major panic.

The definition of both these measures were ‘adjusted’ to panic scale for COVID-19.

MSN and the pseudo scientists moved the goal posts

As it turns out, R0 became just the ‘R number’. MSM regurgitated it every waking hour. What they didn’t say is that R0 requires the patient be diagnosed with the infection BEFORE being classed as a ‘case’. There was no such diagnosis carried out by qualified medics (remember when you could see a doctor for a diagnosis?).

Similarly, to obtain the CFR, the patient’s death would need to have been confirmed as being due to the pathogen, rather than other causes such as co-morbidities. There was no such confirmation carried out by qualified personnel.

By moving the goal posts on these two key epidemiological measures, Ferguson, and thousands of other similarly qualified individuals, laid the groundwork for lockdown’s that have caused so much pain and suffering for people around the world.

Should these guys still be lecturing us on public health matters? Me thinks not…

