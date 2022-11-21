NHS is not just playing with fire, it's lighting them—all part of the (hairbrained) plan
More joining of dots in the UKs quest to conquer the world with gene therapy
What is ‘The ATTC project?’
ATTC stands for “Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres”. Its website explains the mission:
“Our Mission
The ATTC project aims to develop robust systems for the routine delivery of ATMPs as a standard of care throughout the NHS in the United Kingdom.”
It then goes on to say:
“Over the last five years, new cell and gene therapies have …