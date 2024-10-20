Open letter to Dr Robert Califf, FDA Commissioner: Why were critical quality issues with Moderna boosters, identified by FDA inspectors, ignored?
This is the text of the Open Letter:
Dear Dr Califf,
This is an open letter in follow-up to a question I have submitted to the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). The question is repeated below:
“Dear FDA,
My question relates to FDAs release of the Moderna booster vaccine, reported in a Fierce Pharma article dated September 21, 2022, titled:
Moderna’s new booster launch tripped up by production issues at Catalent plant: reports
This is a short excerpt:
On Tuesday night, the FDA released (PDF) a Form 483 notice it had sent to Catalent, citing 12 observations from a lengthy August inspection of its Bloomington, Indiana, site. The massive facility is among the largest in the portfolio of contract manufacturing powerhouse Catalent. Most of the observations had to do with quality control, record keeping and the failure to establish and follow procedures. The FDA noted a failure to address unexplained discrepancies in a batch of drug product (DP).
The detailed findings of highly experienced inspectors, although redacted in parts, paint a picture of deep systemic failure at the Bloomington facility. Each of the 12 observations in the 18 page report demonstrate critical non-compliance with cGMP.
Even more surprisingly, the article reveals that the Bloomington facility had received a previous Form 483 during August 27, 28, 31, September I, 2, 2020, stating:
The first sign of trouble at the Bloomington plant came in September of 2020, when the FDA cited (PDF) the company for a lack of procedures to prevent contamination.
You will no doubt appreciate that contamination of biological products is an instant ‘red flag’, given that these vaccines are ‘sterile injectables’. Contamination renders the products non-sterile, presenting serious risk to patients. Surely, this was an important ‘early warning’ that was missed by the FDA?
At the very least, one would expect the FDA to exercise its powers, such as issuance of a consent decree, to provide greater reassurance that the Form 483 inspection report observations were remediated to FDAs satisfaction. You will remember that FDA deployed a consent decree when Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil failed to remediate quality issues from 2007 – 2011, as detailed by Warren Adis, Hagan School of Business, Iona College, below:
McNeil, a Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary: FDA Case Study.
Finally, my question above ended:
I wish to better understand the decision-making process within the FDA that authorized resumption of production at the Bloomington facility, given the extensive Form 483 issues identified, such as shipping products prior to quality release.
I look forward to your urgent response to my question.
Yours sincerely,
Hedley Rees
Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd.”
This is just the tip of a massive iceberg
This is just one of hundreds of examples where honest, experienced inspectors pass the bad news upstairs, only to be ignored by their ‘bosses’. By that, I mean Robert Califf above, and this monster:
Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration. The center is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, and cellular, tissue, and gene therapies.
Dr. Marks and center staff are committed to facilitating the development of biological products and providing oversight throughout the product life cycle.
Liar, liar, pants on fire…
There's enough studies out there proving how dangerous these are. A western Australian town council is calling for suspension of all mRNA jabs due to DNA contamination, causing all kinds of health probs including "turbo" cancers. Eminent oncologist, Prof. Dalgliesh, has provided a video statement. There are links to letters to Aussie PM which can be adapted for local use, however, they may be ignored. Probably better sent to family and friends, if you have any left! www.aussie17.com/cp/150242928
DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG
ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats
“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”
On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.
In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.
In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.
In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.
Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"
“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it. (Those who pull puppet Trump's strings: 2017-2021)
On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.
“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.
“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”
The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Granted mainstream media say the foregoing is “conspiracy theory.” But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).
Viral vectors do the same thing.
So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions. Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being. Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human. Gene therapy is irreversible.
Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from. That "virus" you got "a vaccine" for: Thank Bill Gates.
I don't understand why Moderna and DARPA have not been challenged about the origin of their GOF virus - is it a case of saying nothing defrays the possibility of being blamed for it? You can accuse someone of doing something, but if they say nothing, so that you can neither confirm or deny, then you can't accuse where there is no supporting evidence from them, to confirm or deny - thinking.