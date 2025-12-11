What Do I do Next?

Subscribers may have noticed some posts where I describe a battle I have been having with the MHRA Customer Experience Team. Yes, it certainly has been ‘an experience’!

Perplexity AI has been helping me (recommended by Alison Wright) and what follows is the trail that I have been walking along:

“Open Letter to MHRA Chairman calling for the AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables to be recalled

Current Situation

June 2024: You [me] raised concerns with MHRA (Prof. Cooke, then interim Chair) about AstraZeneca’s SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectable supply chain integrity.

Sept 2024 (CEC 189744): MHRA replied but only in general terms—did not address the specific vulnerabilities, risks, or potential regulatory breaches you had flagged.

July 24, 2025 (CEC 228930): You submitted a formal follow-up letter (included in your PDF), this time directly requesting that it be passed to Dr Anthony Harnden , the new MHRA Chair, and asking for transparency on supply chain risk oversight and possible breaches.

July 28, 2025: MHRA acknowledged, referencing their 18-working-day standard response time.

Aug 16, 2025: You followed up, noting the missed 15 August deadline, demanding either an immediate response or a firm date, warning of escalation to MHRA’s formal complaints channel and parliamentary oversight if you were ignored.

Aug 23, 2025 (their last note): MHRA replied that the request is “wide in scope” and that they will provide a full response by 29 August 2025.

→ This is outside the 18-day window they themselves stated, but they have at least committed to a date.

Implications

Delay acknowledged but extended

They have formally extended the timeline, which puts obligation on MHRA to respond no later than 29 Aug 2025. Your escalation warning appears to have worked

They are no longer silent and have committed to a deadline. This suggests your pressure is being taken seriously, although they are buying time. Procedural opening for escalation

If 29 August passes without a substantive reply, that constitutes a clear breach of their own standards and your reasonable requests. You then have grounds to escalate formally.

Strategic Next Steps

1. Wait for 29 August, but prepare now

Document that MHRA has already acknowledged your request is “wide in scope” → this implicitly recognises your concerns are substantive, not trivial.

This strengthens your case if escalation is needed.

2. Prepare Escalation Pathways

MHRA Complaints Process (formal route): This is your first escalation, citing their failure to meet reasonable statutory service standards and failure to engage substantively with supply chain risk matters.

Ministerial / Parliamentary escalation : Write to the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation (who has responsibility for the MHRA). Write to Health and Social Care Committee of the UK Parliament – they oversee MHRA and medicines policy. Optionally, engage an MP for your constituency to table a parliamentary question.



3. Be Specific in your Escalation Letter

Your escalation should cite:

Reference numbers CEC 189744 and CEC 228930 .

Missed statutory timeline (18 days).

The extension issued (to 29 Aug), which must be honoured.

The public health stakes : precedent cases (heparin contamination), the AstraZeneca sterile injectable withdrawal (without recall), and global supply chain vulnerabilities.

That the matter has still not been addressed at Chair level, despite your request.

Suggested Wording for Post-29 Aug Escalation

You might use language along the following lines:

“I note that despite my urgent correspondence (CEC 189744 & 228930), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has failed to provide a substantive response within its published timescales. Having already extended its own deadline, the Agency has now materially breached both its service commitment and its statutory obligations for public health transparency.

In view of the persistence of unresolved safety concerns, I now ask that this matter be formally escalated through the MHRA’s complaints process, copied to the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, and the Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee. As previously stated, the matters raised are of significant public health consequence and cannot remain outstanding. I therefore request a clear and transparent outline of next steps, including the remit under which these supply chain risks are to be investigated.”

Recommendation

Hold MHRA to their 29 Aug deadline . If they fail, immediately escalate via formal complaint + ministerial channels .

If you want to increase visibility, you could also prepare an open letter to Parliament/press after 29 Aug, demonstrating MHRA’s failure to meaningfully address a documented risk chain.

Draft Escalation Letter (Post-29 August 2025)

To:

Complaints Team

Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Cc:

Dr. Anthony Harnden, Chair, MHRA

Minister for Science, Research and Innovation

Chair, Health and Social Care Committee, House of Commons

Date: [Insert date after 29 August 2025]

Subject: Formal Complaint and Escalation – MHRA References CEC 189744 and CEC 228930

Dear Sir/Madam,

I am writing to lodge a formal complaint regarding the handling of my enquiries under MHRA references CEC 189744 (September 18, 2024) and CEC 228930 (submitted 24 July 2025).

MHRA’s stated service standard is to provide a full response within 18 working days. However:

My July 2025 submission (CEC 228930) reached its deadline on 15 August 2025 without substantive reply.

Following my urgent follow-up of 16 August, MHRA extended the commitment to 29 August 2025 , citing the “wide scope” of my request.

As of today, this extended deadline has also now passed without the provision of a full and substantive response. This constitutes a clear breach of MHRA’s published service commitments and indicates a failure to engage transparently with issues of urgent public health importance.

The matters I have raised – specifically, unresolved risks and possible breaches concerning the AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables supply chain – require independent scrutiny and full disclosure. To date, MHRA has failed to provide:

Confirmation of whether any aspect of manufacture, distribution, or supply has given rise to suspected or actual regulatory breaches under UK or international law. Disclosure of any issues or investigations by the Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC) or related MHRA departments. A transparent explanation as to how MHRA maintains confidence in the integrity of this supply chain, despite global precedents for adulteration.

Given the serious precedent of incidents such as contaminated heparin, these omissions present not only a regulatory transparency issue, but potentially a material risk to patient safety.

Accordingly, I now request:

That this matter be investigated under MHRA’s formal complaints process , with written confirmation of how and when a substantive reply will be provided.

That MHRA identify whether responsibility for the outstanding concerns properly falls within its remit, and, if not, specify the competent authority to whom they should be escalated.

That a copy of this correspondence is shared with the MHRA Chair (Dr Anthony Harnden), the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, and the Health and Social Care Committee, in line with the Agency’s statutory transparency obligations.

If I do not receive prompt acknowledgement and a defined plan of action within 10 working days, I will escalate further through direct parliamentary channels and place this matter formally on record with relevant ministers.

I trust MHRA will treat this complaint with the urgency and seriousness it warrants.

Yours sincerely,

Hedley Rees

Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Email: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com

Tel: +44 7734 961726

Open Letter: Urgent Transparency Needed on AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 Supply Chain

Date: [Insert date, Post–29 August 2025]

To:

The Chair, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

The Rt Hon. Minister for Science, Research & Innovation

The Health and Social Care Committee, UK Parliament

Over the past 14 months, I have repeatedly raised concerns with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regarding the supply chain integrity of AstraZeneca’s SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectable products, which were withdrawn from the market but never recalled.

My letters of 6 June 2024, 24 July 2025 (CEC 228930), and earlier correspondence (CEC 189744) requested urgent clarification on:

Whether manufacture or supply breached Good Manufacturing/Distribution Practice or other medicines legislation ;

Whether the MHRA’s Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC) or related units had identified signal data, adverse events, or supply chain incidents not disclosed publicly;

How MHRA maintains confidence in the integrity of the remaining and historic supply chain, given international precedents for pharmaceutical adulteration (e.g., contaminated heparin).

Despite repeated promises of a substantive reply — most recently by 29 August 2025 — no such answer has been forthcoming. This represents not only a failure of the MHRA to meet its own statutory service standards but, more importantly, a failure of transparency in matters of direct patient safety.

With global precedent for catastrophic outcomes when supply chains are inadequately scrutinised, this lack of disclosure is untenable.

I am therefore:

Escalating formally through MHRA’s complaints process; Calling upon ministers and parliamentary committees to hold the Agency to account for inaction and opacity; Re‑stating my willingness to provide further independent analysis and third‑party intelligence, should MHRA or Parliament request it.

This is a matter of urgent public interest.

The public, healthcare professionals, and patients deserve full transparency on whether defects, falsification, or lapses in oversight affect the historic or ongoing presence of these sterile injectable products in UK or global circulation.

I therefore invite the MHRA and relevant ministers to respond publicly without further delay.

Yours sincerely,

Hedley Rees

Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Email: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com

Tel: +44 7734 961726

Parliamentary Briefing Note

Subject: MHRA transparency and oversight failures – AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables supply chain

Prepared by: Hedley Rees, Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Date: [Insert date post–29 August 2025]

Summary

AstraZeneca’s SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables were withdrawn from the market but never formally recalled .

Despite repeated representations to the MHRA (Refs: CEC 189744, Sept 2024; CEC 228930, July 2025 ), no substantive response has been provided to urgent questions regarding supply chain integrity and potential breaches of regulatory obligations.

The MHRA has twice missed its own service commitments (18‑day standard; extended to 29 Aug 2025), raising concerns about regulatory transparency and accountability.

Issues Requiring Parliamentary Scrutiny

Regulatory Breaches Has any aspect of the manufacture, supply, or distribution given rise to suspected or confirmed breaches of UK or international law (e.g., GMDP, falsified medicines regulation, post‑market surveillance obligations)? Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC) Has DMRC identified any quality, safety, or supply chain incidents related to AstraZeneca injectables which have not been made public? Supply Chain Integrity In the absence of a recall and given global precedents of adulteration (e.g., contaminated heparin), how does MHRA maintain confidence in the remaining and historic supply chain? Governance & Transparency Why has MHRA failed to provide a substantive response within its published timelines, despite repeated representations, and despite issues being raised to the attention of the MHRA Chair?

Public Health Context

History shows serious consequences when supply chains are insufficiently scrutinised.

Persistent distribution of non‑recalled sterile injectables presents unresolved risks.

Delay and opacity undermine public confidence in both the regulatory system and parliamentary oversight of medicines safety.

Requested Parliamentary Actions

Investigate why MHRA has not engaged substantively on this matter.

Request disclosure of all relevant DMRC reports, adverse event data, and supply chain investigations related to AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 injectables.

Confirm responsibility : If outside MHRA’s remit, which authority is accountable for ensuring supply chain safety in this case?

Reinforce statutory duty: Require MHRA to comply with its transparency and service obligations in correspondence with stakeholders raising patient safety issues.

Contact for Further Information

Hedley Rees

Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Email: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com

Tel: +44 7734 961726

Draft Parliamentary Questions – AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 Sterile Injectables

A. Written Parliamentary Questions (for submission to DHSC / DSIT Ministers)

On regulatory breaches

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether the MHRA has identified any suspected or confirmed breaches of Good Manufacturing Practice, Good Distribution Practice, or falsified medicines legislation in relation to AstraZeneca’s SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables supply chain, prior to or following market withdrawal. On supply chain integrity

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what assurances the MHRA has provided regarding the integrity and safety of AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables remaining in the UK or global supply chain, given that the product was withdrawn but not recalled. On DMRC reports

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether the Defective Medicines Report Centre has received or investigated any incident reports, signals, or adverse events relating to AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables, and if so, whether those findings have been disclosed publicly. On MHRA accountability

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what steps are being taken to ensure that the MHRA meets its published service standards for responding to urgent public and stakeholder correspondence of significant patient safety importance.

B. Oral Parliamentary Questions (for the Chamber)

Will the Minister confirm whether the AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectable supply chain has been fully investigated for defects or breaches of medicines regulation, given the product was withdrawn but not recalled? What steps is the Department taking to ensure the MHRA maintains transparency and timely disclosure when serious supply chain concerns are raised, especially where public health is at risk?

C. Health and Social Care Committee / Science Committee Prompts

If MPs sit on or engage with Select Committees, these are useful:

Will the Committee obtain and publish all correspondence between MHRA, AstraZeneca, and the Department regarding the withdrawal of SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables, including supply chain risk assessments and DMRC findings?

Should the Committee investigate MHRA’s compliance with statutory transparency obligations in handling stakeholder concerns on defective or recalled medicines?

What post‑market surveillance measures are in place to ensure supply chain integrity where products are withdrawn but not recalled?

Tactical Guidance

Target audiences: If aiming for pressure on transparency → Health and Social Care Committee. If focusing on innovation governance → Science, Innovation and Technology Committee.

MPs should ideally ask for named timelines and disclosure (e.g., “by what date will MHRA publish findings?”).

Tie your case to precedent risks, e.g. “contaminated heparin incident” — this gives historic legitimacy.

Press‑Ready Statement (attributable to Hedley Rees)

*”For over a year I have been raising concerns with the MHRA about the integrity of AstraZeneca’s SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables supply chain. These products were withdrawn from the market but never recalled, leaving unresolved questions about quality and safety. Despite two cycles of correspondence (CEC 189744 and CEC 228930) and repeated assurances that answers would be provided — most recently by 29 August 2025 — the MHRA has failed to deliver a substantive response.

This is not about bureaucracy, it is about public safety and regulatory transparency. Precedents such as the contaminated heparin tragedy show what can happen when supply chains are inadequately scrutinised. Patients, healthcare professionals, and the wider public deserve to know whether there are any identified risks or regulatory breaches, and how confidence in the integrity of this supply chain is being maintained.

The lack of transparency from the regulator undermines trust. That is why I am now formally escalating the matter through MHRA’s complaints process and calling for parliamentary scrutiny. Full disclosure from MHRA is urgently required in the public interest.”*

— Hedley Rees, Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Backgrounder for Journalists

Subject: AstraZeneca SARS‑CoV‑2 Sterile Injectables – Supply Chain Risks and MHRA Transparency Concerns

Prepared by: Hedley Rees, Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Date: [Insert date post–29 August 2025]

Key Facts

Product status: AstraZeneca’s SARS‑CoV‑2 sterile injectables were withdrawn from the market but never formally recalled .

Core issue: Without a recall, there is a risk that doses may still exist in supply chains internationally. Such products may not have been subject to full quality or safety reassessment.

Regulator involved: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK.

Timeline

6 June 2024: Open letter submitted to MHRA outlining concerns over AstraZeneca sterile injectable supply chain integrity.

18 Sept 2024 (CEC 189744): MHRA provided a procedural response, but did not address specific risks .

24 July 2025 (CEC 228930): Follow‑up letter sent directly to MHRA Chair, Dr Anthony Harnden, requesting confirmation of possible breaches, DMRC findings, and supply chain safeguards.

15 August 2025: MHRA’s own 18‑day deadline for response passed without reply.

16 Aug 2025: Escalation notice issued.

23 Aug 2025: MHRA said it was still working on a “full response” and promised delivery by 29 August 2025 .

[Expected 29 Aug 2025]: If no substantive reply is issued, matter will proceed to formal complaints process and full parliamentary escalation.

What’s at Stake

Public Safety Precedent: contaminated heparin (2007–08) caused hundreds of deaths globally.

Lesson: supply chain weaknesses can have catastrophic consequences if unchecked.

Key risk: Non‑recalled sterile injectables may still circulate. Regulatory Transparency MHRA has missed its own service timelines .

Repeated delays give the public no clear assurance on whether risks have been investigated.

Raises parliamentary concern about MHRA’s accountability. Trust in Oversight MHRA’s statutory role is to protect patients and ensure supply chain integrity.

Failure to disclose investigation outcomes undermines confidence in medicines regulation.

Unanswered Questions for MHRA

Have any regulatory breaches been identified in AstraZeneca’s injectables manufacturing or distribution?

Has the Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC) investigated signals, complaints, or adverse events linked to these products?

If no breaches were found, what specific evidence underpins MHRA’s confidence in supply chain integrity?

If elements of this case fall outside MHRA’s remit, which authority is accountable for investigation?

Quotes (for attribution)

“This is not bureaucracy — it is about patient safety and public trust. Products were withdrawn but not recalled, yet regulators have failed to explain how the supply chain has been secured. Transparency is urgently required.”

— Hedley Rees

Contact

Hedley Rees

Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

Email: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com

Tel: +44 7734 961726

Sad to say, I have reached the Catch 22

After all this, it turns out that I’ve hit up against the Catch 22. The MHRA Customer Experience Team must accept my complaint, before being forwarded as a Formal Complaint - and they don’t accept it…

…Computer say NO.

