Open Letter Acknowledged by MHRA

Receipt of this open letter to Dr. Anthony Harnden, Chair, MHRA has just been acknowledged. Response timeframe is 18 days, which to me is too long, but hopefully it will be sooner. This is the text:

“To:

Dr. Anthony Harnden, Chair, MHRA.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

United Kingdom

Re: Outstanding risks and possible breaches concerning AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables supply chain

Dear Dr. Harnden,

I write to you, having previously written to the former Chair of the MHRA, Professor Cooke. This letter follows both my open letter, dated June 6, 2024, and the subsequent response from MHRA Customer Experience Centre (Ref: CEC 189744, September 18, 2024)

While your reply outlines MHRA’s routine regulatory procedures relating to approval and monitoring, it does not materially engage with the supply chain vulnerabilities or the specific risks I raised in my original correspondence.

I remain gravely concerned that, in light of the market withdrawal—but not recall—of AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables, a rigorous and independent assessment of potential defects or risks in the persistent global supply chain has yet to be transparently undertaken. My concerns are not theoretical: documented historical precedents (e.g., contaminated heparin incident) demonstrate the capacity for catastrophic public health consequences when supply chains are inadequately scrutinized, and I reiterate my call for urgent action.

Given the high stakes for public health and the persistence of supply chain activity even post-withdrawal, I respectfully request:

Explicit confirmation as to whether any aspect of the manufacturing, distribution, or supply of AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables—past or present—has given rise to known or suspected regulatory breaches under UK or international law, including but not limited to breaches of Good Manufacturing and Distribution Practice (GMDP), falsified medicines legislation, or post-market surveillance requirements.

A disclosure of any issues or reports under investigation by the Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC) or related MHRA departments, including any adverse event data, potential signals, or supply chain incidents not previously published or communicated.

If no such breaches have been identified, a detailed explanation of how the MHRA maintains confidence in the absolute integrity of the remaining and historic supply chain, given acknowledged global vulnerabilities and recent precedents for pharmaceutical adulteration.

An invitation to submit further evidence: Should the MHRA require further documentation or analysis to assist with the above, I stand ready to share detailed data, references, and third-party supply chain intelligence in full.

Finally, I request that, if for any reason aspects of risk assessment or supply chain investigation fall outside the current remit or resource of the MHRA, you provide guidance on which remit or authority these issues should be escalated to, in the interest of public safety.

If there are areas of potential concern or non-compliance that my previous correspondence may have omitted, I respectfully request that MHRA now draw these to my attention, in the public interest and in line with the MHRA’s statutory transparency obligations.

Thank you for your attention to these matters of significant consequence. I look forward to your urgent and detailed response.

Yours sincerely,

Hedley Rees

Managing Director, PharmaFlow Ltd

h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com”

If MHRA recalls these injections, it is likely to open a deluge of class actions across the globe. Fingers crossed!!!

