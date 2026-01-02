INSIDE PHARMA

Brian Finney
Brian Finney
2h

It is precisely these Govt/Industry meetings that are maintaining the Govts position on continuing the shots, and more. The meetings are legitimate and will take place in other industry sectors. Govt is riding two horses - supporting industry and the NHS - the NHS doesn't bring money into the Exchequer so Industry will automatically have the upper hand.

In the last 2-3 days Prof John Bell has been on the radio saying weight loss drugs should be available FREE on the NHS as it would get people into work ie he is making an economic argument, the Govt has a priority to grow the economy.. Bell is well recognised as a pharma supporter, and I suggest he is more interested in increasing sales than bothered about people or the economy. Personally, I don't buy the argument there is no evidence, we will see if Govt buys it.

This morning we had Prof Andrew Pollard ex Chair JCVI saying that the chickenpox vaccine

was going to be added to the MMR. Again an economic argument was used that parents would not need to miss work to look after a sick child - again growth of the economy. The Govt have already bought that argument.

I don't buy either of the arguments, but that is the playing field we need to be active in - economic growth.

