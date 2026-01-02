SUMMARY

· UK Government has been meeting with Big Pharma since 2001, through the Ministerial Industry Strategy Group.

· This was a ‘reciprocal’ arrangement whereby the UK Government would benefit from the profile and profitability of the pharmaceutical industry at the time.

· This is the inaugural meeting of the MISG: MINISTERIAL INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP, WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2001, The Cathedral Room, Richmond House:

· Attendees include the CEO of AstraZeneca and the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (at the time):

· Sir Richard Sykes (Industry) later became Chair of the Vaccine Task Force, following on from Kate Bingham: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy: End of year report

· Page 27 of the above Report shows Ian McCubbin, OBE, as Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK. He is identified as a team member.

· Ian McCubbin was previously at the 9th July 2014 meeting of MISG, below, while still being employed by GSK:

· These are the minutes: MINISTERIAL (Bio-Pharmaceutical) INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP, 9th July 2014, 9.30am – 11:30am, Board Room, Richmond House, Whitehall

· Ian McCubbin is now Chair of Innovate UK Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board, 14th January 2022

· These are the CEOs of the nine UK Catapults funded by Innovate UK: Our Team: Meet the Catapult CEOs

· Innovate UK is a council of UK Research and Innovation.

· Further details can be presented on request.

· Also available and free to access is A step-by-step guide to the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Fraud and MY CURRICULUM VITAE—AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT IN STOPPING THE SARS-CoV-2 INJECTIONS.