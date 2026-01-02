OUTLINING UK GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT IN THE SARS-COV-2 STERILE INJECTABLES FRAUD (‘COVID VACCINES’).
SUMMARY
· UK Government has been meeting with Big Pharma since 2001, through the Ministerial Industry Strategy Group.
· This was a ‘reciprocal’ arrangement whereby the UK Government would benefit from the profile and profitability of the pharmaceutical industry at the time.
· This is the inaugural meeting of the MISG: MINISTERIAL INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP, WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2001, The Cathedral Room, Richmond House:
· Attendees include the CEO of AstraZeneca and the CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (at the time):
· Sir Richard Sykes (Industry) later became Chair of the Vaccine Task Force, following on from Kate Bingham: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy: End of year report
· Page 27 of the above Report shows Ian McCubbin, OBE, as Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK. He is identified as a team member.
· Ian McCubbin was previously at the 9th July 2014 meeting of MISG, below, while still being employed by GSK:
· These are the minutes: MINISTERIAL (Bio-Pharmaceutical) INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP, 9th July 2014, 9.30am – 11:30am, Board Room, Richmond House, Whitehall
· Ian McCubbin is now Chair of Innovate UK Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board, 14th January 2022
· These are the CEOs of the nine UK Catapults funded by Innovate UK: Our Team: Meet the Catapult CEOs
· Innovate UK is a council of UK Research and Innovation.
· Further details can be presented on request.
· Also available and free to access is A step-by-step guide to the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Fraud and MY CURRICULUM VITAE—AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT IN STOPPING THE SARS-CoV-2 INJECTIONS.
It is precisely these Govt/Industry meetings that are maintaining the Govts position on continuing the shots, and more. The meetings are legitimate and will take place in other industry sectors. Govt is riding two horses - supporting industry and the NHS - the NHS doesn't bring money into the Exchequer so Industry will automatically have the upper hand.
In the last 2-3 days Prof John Bell has been on the radio saying weight loss drugs should be available FREE on the NHS as it would get people into work ie he is making an economic argument, the Govt has a priority to grow the economy.. Bell is well recognised as a pharma supporter, and I suggest he is more interested in increasing sales than bothered about people or the economy. Personally, I don't buy the argument there is no evidence, we will see if Govt buys it.
This morning we had Prof Andrew Pollard ex Chair JCVI saying that the chickenpox vaccine
was going to be added to the MMR. Again an economic argument was used that parents would not need to miss work to look after a sick child - again growth of the economy. The Govt have already bought that argument.
I don't buy either of the arguments, but that is the playing field we need to be active in - economic growth.