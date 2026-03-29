INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

All so that drugs can do nothing for fake illnesses and diseases except poison you further. This is why I take no drugs. That is a hill to die on.

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