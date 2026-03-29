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[Note: this is taken from my new Substack below:

Focussed on education for those willing to take it onboard, rather than follow the medical herd]

The Journey Behind Every Script

Most people think the story of a medicine starts when a doctor writes a prescription and ends when a pharmacist hands over a box. In that tidy version, the only real questions are whether the drug “works” and who pays for it.

The reality is very different.

Prescription and over‑the‑counter drugs are the biggest single intervention in modern medicine, and the supply chains that create them are the vehicle by which they enter your body. Once in, you cannot get them out. Yet the journey from idea to prescription is long, fragile, and largely invisible.

This Substack — Pathway to Prescription — is about that hidden journey.

The three‑year path nobody sees

When most people picture a “drug supply chain”, they think of lorries at hospital loading bays or vans dropping off totes at the local pharmacy. That’s not wrong, but it’s only the final sliver of the story.

The real pathway begins years earlier, with raw materials that may be produced thousands of miles away. Components travel tens, even hundreds of thousands of miles, through airports, seaports, countries, and continents, being acted upon and handed over again and again.

The typical cumulative (total) lead time — from starting material to medicine in a patient’s hand — is around three years. That means producers at the very beginning are making inputs today for drugs that will not be prescribed or dispensed for years. They are working to forecasts and business plans, not just clinical need.

By the time a doctor clicks “prescribe”, an enormous amount has already happened, and most of it has never been discussed with patients, clinicians, or policymakers.

Where risk gets baked in

A crucial but almost unknown fact: many future problems are locked in during development, long before a product is commercial.

Decisions about which materials to use, where to source them, which contractors to rely on, what dosage form to choose, and how to test, store, and ship the product are often made with one overriding goal — generating the data needed for regulatory approval. Those decisions then get written into the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) section of the regulatory dossier.

Once filed, they are effectively “set in stone” for launch. If the pathway to prescription has been built on a single fragile supplier, a complex process, or a string of marginal contractors, that fragility is now embedded in law and guidance.

Regulation checks that certain boxes are ticked. It does not automatically guarantee a resilient, strategically designed supply chain.

COVID‑19: a stress test, not a surprise

The pandemic didn’t create this vulnerability; it exposed it.

We all saw the consequences: critical items running short, raw materials concentrated in a handful of geographies, confusion over who was actually in charge of supply. With three‑year lead times, globalised sourcing, and decades of neglect — supply chains “lounging on the sofa” while executives chased the next blockbuster — the chaos was tragically predictable.

From a Pathway to Prescription perspective, COVID‑19 was less a “black swan” and more a stress test of a system designed without resilience in mind.

What this newsletter will do

Pathway to Prescription exists to make this hidden journey visible.

In upcoming posts, we’ll look at:

How raw materials are sourced — and how dangerous substitutions can creep in.

How development and regulatory filings quietly hard‑wire future supply‑chain behaviour.

How outsourcing, globalisation, and short‑term incentives shape what ends up in your local pharmacy.

What past crises, from contamination incidents to COVID‑19, reveal about the way we really make medicines.

This is for anyone who wants to understand how medicines truly get from concept to clinic: clinicians, policymakers, industry insiders, and informed citizens who know that once a drug is in the body, they cannot simply take it back out.

The prescription is only the tip of the iceberg. Here, we’ll explore the vast structure beneath the surface.