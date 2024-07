I’ve been at this a long time

It may surprise some of you to know that I’ve been going on about Big Pharma malpractices for a very long time. It began in 2011, when SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT IN THE DRUG INDUSTRY: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics was published by Wiley.

In Chapter 17, the final one, I coined the term SICCI (SICKY, g…