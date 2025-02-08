Leave a comment

[Note from Hedley: This is a post recycled from 2021. From what we now know, c. three years later, does it stand up to scrutiny?]

Please read this extract from FDAs Peter Marks M.D., PhD Testimony before a Senate Committee:

TESTIMONY OF PETER MARKS, M.D., PhD, DIRECTOR CENTER FOR BIOLOGICS EVALUATION AND RESEARCH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, BEFORE THE COMMITTEE ON HEALTH, EDUCATION, LABOR, AND PENSIONS UNITED STATES SENATE

“AN UPDATE FROM FEDERAL OFFICIALS ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19”, MAY 11, 2021

“With the urgency called for during this pandemic, FDA, through our transparent scientific review process, has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for three COVID-19 vaccines. In doing so, we have relied upon the Agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. Vaccine development is a highly de-risked process that generally proceeds sequentially through the various stages of clinical development, and manufacturing scale-up only takes place when the data support the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine and is on track for regulatory approval. These vaccines were developed without cutting corners or sacrificing our standards. Intensive interactions between FDA and manufacturers minimized the time between different studies in the clinical development process; allowed seamless movement throughout the different phases of clinical trials; and simultaneously proceeded with manufacturing scale-up before it was clear whether the safety and effectiveness data for a vaccine would support emergency use authorization.

For the three vaccines authorized to date, our EUA process not only included a thorough evaluation of the data by the Agency’s career staff, but also included input from independent scientific and public health experts through our public advisory committee process. Throughout this process, FDA took additional steps to facilitate transparency, such as posting sponsor and FDA briefing documents and key decisional memoranda.

The three authorizations make available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States that have shown clear and compelling effectiveness in large, well-designed phase 3 trials and that meet rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness to support emergency use authorization. Vaccines are helping us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed almost 600,000 lives here in the United States alone. All the COVID-19 vaccines that FDA has authorized for emergency use have far surpassed being at least 50 percent more effective than placebo in preventing COVID-19, which was recommended in our June 2020 guidance document, Development and Licensure of Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19.1 A vaccine with at least 50 percent efficacy would have a significant impact on disease, both at the individual and societal level.”

Please comment below. From what you know today, do you believe he lied?

