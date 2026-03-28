INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
12h

This alone tells you they didn't want the lots traced.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
12h

The issue of counterfeit doesn't ring true when you know that what was submitted for testing wasn't what was actually going into triceps all over the world...(I think that's what I read when the issue of immunity from prosecution came up...)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture