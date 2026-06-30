INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2h

It all looks like real mental dysfunction...refusal to follow procedures...perverting practice...an attitude of indifference...and, it appears, "customer" connivance...

Most of we Brits of a certain generation were brought up to trust doctors...but that's all changed...

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

And when was the last time fizer adhered to regulations and laws? The entire company is an illegal entity.

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