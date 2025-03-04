PFIZER/BIONTECH ANNOUNCEMENT

An article in Fierce Biotech, January 25 2022, titled Pfizer, BioNTech launch trial for potential omicron-busting vaccine, announced that Pfizer and BioNTech are launching a new clinical trial to test a potential omicron-busting COVID-19 vaccine.

The press release, Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Study to Evaluate Omicron-Based COVID-19 Vaccine in Adults 18 to 55 Years of Age is shown here.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Included in the press release is some very helpful information:

Individuals should not get the vaccine if they:

had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine

had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine

Individuals should tell the vaccination provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

have any allergies

have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

have a fever

have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner

are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system

are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

have received another COVID-19 vaccine

have ever fainted in association with an injection

The entire document is well worth a read.

What jumped out at me instantly is the warning that you should not get the jab if you have “had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine”

How would anyone know what all the ingredients are?

IT’S THE SUPPLY CHAIN THAT WORRIES ME, THOUGH

Not being medically qualified, I must leave it to others to comment on the trial itself.

The thing I am qualified to speak about though, is supply chain matters.

This will be a completely new product, with an active ingredient (drug substance) that will have to be made from scratch. Then it has to be shipped to another company to do the fill/finish operation, where the drug substance is filled into vials, bungs inserted and seals applied.

Then to another company to be frozen down to -70°C in trays of 195 units per tray, and packed into a bulk container filled with dry ice to keep it at that temperature.

Extensive safety testing must be carried out on the Product once it is completed.

IS THERE A MAGIC WAND WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT?

The only explanation I can think of to explain this monumental ambition, is that the companies have a magic wand we don’t know about, as the press release goes on to say:

The companies have previously announced that they expect to produce four billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022, and this capacity is not expected to change if an adapted vaccine is required.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OVER THREE YEARS LATER?

We now know for sure that there was no magic wand. So, given the speed of bringing new versions of an existing drug to market, are you beginning to smell the rat?

Or have you already had a whiff and know the real truth?

For clarity, the truth is this. Big pharma companies colluded with its manufacturing and research contractors, to ignore the laws that have applied for over 60 years…

