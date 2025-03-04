PFIZER/BIONTECH ANNOUNCEMENT
An article in Fierce Biotech, January 25 2022, titled Pfizer, BioNTech launch trial for potential omicron-busting vaccine, announced that Pfizer and BioNTech are launching a new clinical trial to test a potential omicron-busting COVID-19 vaccine.
The press release, Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Study to Evaluate Omicron-Based COVID-19 Vaccine in Adults 18 to 55 Years of Age is shown here.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Included in the press release is some very helpful information:
Individuals should not get the vaccine if they:
had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine
had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine
Individuals should tell the vaccination provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
have any allergies
have had myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)
have a fever
have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner
are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects the immune system
are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding
have received another COVID-19 vaccine
have ever fainted in association with an injection
The entire document is well worth a read.
What jumped out at me instantly is the warning that you should not get the jab if you have “had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine”
How would anyone know what all the ingredients are?
IT’S THE SUPPLY CHAIN THAT WORRIES ME, THOUGH
Not being medically qualified, I must leave it to others to comment on the trial itself.
The thing I am qualified to speak about though, is supply chain matters.
This will be a completely new product, with an active ingredient (drug substance) that will have to be made from scratch. Then it has to be shipped to another company to do the fill/finish operation, where the drug substance is filled into vials, bungs inserted and seals applied.
Then to another company to be frozen down to -70°C in trays of 195 units per tray, and packed into a bulk container filled with dry ice to keep it at that temperature.
Extensive safety testing must be carried out on the Product once it is completed.
IS THERE A MAGIC WAND WE DON’T KNOW ABOUT?
The only explanation I can think of to explain this monumental ambition, is that the companies have a magic wand we don’t know about, as the press release goes on to say:
The companies have previously announced that they expect to produce four billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022, and this capacity is not expected to change if an adapted vaccine is required.
WHAT DO YOU THINK OVER THREE YEARS LATER?
We now know for sure that there was no magic wand. So, given the speed of bringing new versions of an existing drug to market, are you beginning to smell the rat?
Or have you already had a whiff and know the real truth?
For clarity, the truth is this. Big pharma companies colluded with its manufacturing and research contractors, to ignore the laws that have applied for over 60 years…
Give those pricks 10 doses each. Once they've suffered enough side effects, hang them.
Do we have the isolation and purification of this new bird flu?
Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173052/
Microscope Proves , chicken flu, Fraud.
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/chick-filet-virus-grips-wikistan?triedRedirect=true
More fakery from the wizards
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Says They ‘Copied & Pasted’ the Spike Sequence From the Chinese Government
https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/moderna-ceo-we-never-had-access-to?r=145evj&utm_medium=ios
Do we have the isolation and purification documents of Covid 19 it appears it never existed?
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
They knew contagion didn't exist after the 1923 Lancaster Study, but they continued to push the fear narrative to keep a control on humanity.
https://en.rattibha.com/thread/1629159544348717061
ABOUT A YEAR INTO THE KANSAS FLU A STUDY CAME OUT CALLED THE THE
LANDMARK STUDY OF MILTON J.
ROSENAU, MD, "EXPERIMENTS TO DETERMINE MODE OF SPREAD OF INFLUENZA," WAS PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL
ASSOCIATION IN 1919.
https://www.ggarchives.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
Dr Jane Ruby explains the genocidal Globalist agenda a must watch
https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1876833307620409668?t=5RCGnvy0qXHVcikKzTpTNA&s=09