This is the gene therapy (genetic engineering) hype:

“Gene therapies offer the possibility of curative treatments across the medical spectrum: from rare, severe and otherwise untreatable genetic disorders to more common chronic metabolic conditions. Investor interest in the field seems to have rallied this year after stalling briefly in 2021 in the face of regulatory hesitancy following safety concerns and underwhelming trial results.

A flurry of recent Big Pharma acquisitions and other investments into gene therapy start-ups has caught the eye of investors on Wall Street and around the world. The FDA’s approval of the haemophilia B treatment Hemgenix on 22 November 2022 is the latest example of a gene therapy success story.”

What it does not mention is that this gene therapy was $3.5 million a dose when approved for US adults with hemophilia B.

Does it work? Who knows…

Next piece of hype is:

“In the ever-evolving landscape of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, one sector has emerged as particularly promising in the quest to combat previously untreatable diseases: cell and gene therapy. Half a century after scientists proposed the idea of modifying defective genes to treat diseases with a genetic root, the approach is beginning to bear fruit.

To date, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 31 cell and gene therapies, ten of which are targeting oncology indications.”

Is anyone asking what other ‘medical breakthrough’s, of the non-gene therapy kind, is big pharma working on? That’ll be none then…

“The approval pipeline for CGT continues to grow. Per Evaluate, CGT made up 10% of all U.S. FDA novel approvals in 2023, up from 7% and 6% in 2022 and 2021, respectively. With increasing groundbreaking approvals, such as the first CRISPR-based therapeutic approved for marketing in the U.S., there is significant traction going into 2024 and beyond.”

Note, these are all since the SARS-CoV-2 injections emerged onto the world stage. Before that, close on zero, zilch, nada, nought, was the order of the day.

What do we conclude from this

FDAs has been approving cell and gene therapy drugs (genetic engineering) at an unprecedented rate since COVID emerged. The prices are eye-watering, at up to over $3 million for a single treatment. Investors in pharma are buying the hype and piling their money in. They are about to lose their shirts, shoes, pants, and the rest of their worldly goods.

How can we speed up the bad news getting out?

This first thing to say is that this is coming to you from INSIDE PHARMA. If you didn’t know about what you have just read until now, then you are not properly informed.

Did you know that this feeding frenzy was going on right under your very noses? If so, that’s perfectly understandable, because they are working under the radar, or so they think.

You can help stop this lunacy by calling it out in a very calm and considered way—the facts speak for themselves. For example, if all big pharma can offer is $multi-million drug that healthcare systems cannot afford, why does it exist?

Over 95% of drugs are generic (copies) these days, cast off by big pharma companies many years ago.

So, if you know one, or are an investor in big pharma, do them or you a favour:

SOUND THE WARNING BELL NOW, FOR THE SAKE OF HUMANITY!