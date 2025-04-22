COVID-19 IS PROOF-POSITIVE

If you needed convincing of the greed and avarice in the Pharma industry, COVID-19 shenanigans should have set you straight.

With mass vaccination programs, based on injecting people with gene therapy, before pre-clinical and clinical studies have been completed - this has to be the proof you have been looking for.

Patient safety is taking a back seat to raking in the $$$.

WHAT IS THIS PATENT?

An explanation can be found in Chemical Patents: Everything You Need to Know. This is an extract:

"Chemical patents are obtained by scientists to afford them the exclusive right to use specific chemicals, molecules, compounds, etc., in experimentation and product development, as well as the ability to prevent others from using said substance for a set period.

An inventor or scientist seeking to obtain a patent has to show how his or her invention is original and inventive. The individual needs to prove that it can become a marketable product or process in a particular industry by sharing all details of his or her work."

ARE YOU GETTING THIS NOW?

The words in bold above are the clue - the scientist must "prove that the chemical compound can become a marketable product."

Would it surprise you to learn that none of the patents awarded for prescription drugs meet that legal requirement?

Think on, a patent office does not have the expertise to make that judgement. Yet the 20 year patents are awarded.

This rubber stamping of patent applications must stop. If it doesn’t, we must prepare for more of the same going on forever, arghhhh!

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN?

Much more evidence of potential safety, efficacy and quality is required before a chemical patent is awarded for a prescription drug.

Technologies to predict the performance of a chemical compound as a drug exist.

Sadly, the pharmaceutical industry sticks to the old tried and tested 50 years old way of 'suck it and see'. This causes patients much anguish, and the premature death of millions of animals.

Only Politicians can begin the legal changes, and I’ve already sent a request for an inquiry into patent law to Jeremy Hunt MP, Chair of the UK House of Commons Health & Social Care Committee (HSCCOM).

He kindly acknowledged receipt last year, as below:

“Dear Hedley,

Thank you for submitting the attached inquiry proposal into pharmaceutical company use of patent law. However, at this moment in time the Committee has not yet been established and therefore the Committee’s future work programme remains undetermined.

As you may be aware the Committee also receives many requests for inquiries into various aspects of health policy, administration and expenditure. It is not always possible to accommodate all of these suggestions as the Committee has the opportunity to undertake a maximum of around six to eight detailed inquiries each year.

Your proposal will be made available to the Committee, alongside other requests for inquiries which I have received. Should the Committee decide to look further into the matter, I will ensure that the Committee secretariat informs you and gives you the opportunity to make an input into our work.

Yours sincerely,

Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP

Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee”

You can find the one-page document here.

Now COVID is gone, I shall be following up with a reminder!

Kind regards,

Hedley