PREVIOUS TWO FDA COMMISIONERS GONE TO THE DARK SIDE

Prior to Janet Woodcock MD taking over as Interim Commissioner at US FDA, Stephen Hahn was Commissioner. In June 2021, we hear:

The Former FDA Chief Stephen Hahn Joins Venture Capital Firm Behind Moderna COVID Vaccine

Now there’s a thing, no conflict there then…

Hahn’s predecessor, Scott Gottlieb, who jumped ship to join Pfizer’s Board of Directors, was the subject of this headline:

Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb fears delaying seeking approval for COVID-19 vaccine for under-fives will 'confuse' parents and make them less interested in vaccinating their kids - as he urges CDC to relax national indoor mask guidelines

Ask yourself, given he is EX-FDA, what is his legitimacy in speaking on the topic of injections for anyone, let alone the under 5s—he is working for the company selling the injections FFS!!!

IT’S HAPPENED AT MHRA TOO

MHRA’s Dr Ian Hudson, left MHRA as CEO in 2019 to work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as Senior Advisor, Integrated Development.

Then we learned this: Sexual Abuser 1,094 Views 0 Comments RR87201

“A former head of the UK drugs regulator has been banned from working as a doctor after failing to reveal his convictions for child sex offences.



Dr Ian Hudson trained as a paediatrician and worked in the pharmaceutical industry before going on to serve as chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for six years.



But a tribunal this week ruled his fitness to practice is impaired and ordered his erasure from the General Medical Council’s register of doctors, preventing him from practicing in the UK.



The panel heard Hudson was convicted at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court in 2024 of two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.



He was sentenced to a six month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months, forced to sign the sex offenders register for ten years and subjected to a five year sexual harm prevention order.



But the father-of-one failed in his duty to notify the GMC of the charges and convictions ‘without delay’, the Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal Service was told.



The hearing, presided over by three tribunal members, determined his conduct and offending were at the upper end of the scale of seriousness and there was a ‘high risk’ to public safety.



They suspended Hudson from the GMC’s Register with immediate effect and he will be permanently struck off he fails to appeal the outcome within 28 days.”

ALARM BELLS MUST START RINGING NOW

If this doesn’t start alarm bells ringing, what will?

These are such a blatant conflicts of interest that you’d have to be the Tin Man not to see it…and the guy who masterminded the regulatory approval of all the jabs through his connections with June Raine, and others, at the MHRA, turns out to be a convicted sex offender!!!

As ever, tell whoever will listen!!!

Best,

Hedley

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