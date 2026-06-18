INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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alan chapman's avatar
alan chapman
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Great work as ever Hedley thank you. There are many people in positions of huge responsibility - such as the disgraced CEO of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Dr Ian Hudson, struck off by the GMC because of his child-sex offence conviction - who are proven to be untrustworthy at best, and in many cases far worse, including perverted, sexual deviants and paedophiles. We wonder how such people continue to enjoy lucrative rewards in different top health jobs, so that it's difficult to avoid concluding there's a network of similar personalities - psychopaths, narcissists, perverts, etc - operating at higher levels, protecting and appointing these monsters.

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