The Wright brothers got it right

If the Wright brothers had begun developing aircraft the same way pharma develops drugs, they’d still be there today, picking up the pieces of failed attempts at flight. There would be no such thing as an aircraft industry, or any of the advancements brought to the world because of it.

Luckily, Wilbur and Orville Wright didn’t try to understand the sky and the complex interactions within it. They knew it would be pointless trying to work out how Mother Nature put together the heavens above us. Instead, they applied what they knew from the world of engineering, the technology at the time, and relevant pieces of applied science to help them get aircraft in the sky, without unduly risking human life.

This is an account of their work from Encyclopaedia Britannica.

This extract below is pertinent:

“…the Wrights constructed a small wind tunnel with which to gather their own information on the behaviour in an airstream of model wings of various shapes and sizes. The brilliance of the Wright brothers, their ability to visualize the behaviour of a machine that had yet to be constructed, was seldom more apparent than in the design of their wind-tunnel balances, the instruments mounted inside the tunnel that actually measured the forces operating on the model wings. During the fall and early winter of 1901 the Wrights tested between 100 and 200 wing designs in their wind tunnel, gathering information on the relative efficiencies of various airfoils and determining the effect of different wing shapes, tip designs, and gap sizes between the two wings of a biplane.”

In summary, they used predictive methods and technology to generate a high level of confidence in their aircraft’s ability to deal with the rigours of flight. Only after that work was complete, and the bugs were ironed out of physically constructing a working supply chain for their aircraft, did they go into full scale development.

Pharma got it badly wrong—enter the scam

Pharma took the opposite approach, choosing to study the vastly complex interactions within the human body, BEFORE developing its products. These days, hardly a minute goes by without a picture of a human cell, antibody, antigen, spike protein, or some other biological component of the human body popping up on the news media. Like me, you may have wondered what they aim to achieve by doing all this analysis?

The conclusion I’ve come to is that it’s all a scam, to make us think there is some mystique about developing new drugs. In reality, it’s all part of the smoke and mirrors keeping doctors and patients in the dark, and by golly, have they done a cracking job of it! They have managed to convince the world that is it possible to develop a new drug, and scale up to humongous quantities, in a mere 9 months.

I can confidently say this is complete nonsense, having built and managed small molecule and biologic manufacturing and distribution supply chains for 40+ years.

It’s all down to patents and mechanism of action

When a company applies to patent a new molecular entity (NME) for development into a commercial product (development candidate), it must explain the mechanism of action that they believe will help or cure the disease.

Not to put too fine a point on it, it’s a complete guess, with no evidence to support it. So long as the company can afford to pay the patent fee, that NME is theirs to develop into a drug; and because the patent clock starts ticking at that point, the race is on to get an approval to enter the market. That is why only one in 250 development candidates get to market—they don’t (won’t) have the time to deploy the Wright brothers approach, which is to:

“apply what they knew from the world of engineering, the technology at the time, and relevant pieces of applied science to help them get a medicine in the body, without unduly risking human life.”

This guess work led to fewer and fewer new drugs getting to market, and those that got there only being me-too drugs, no better than those already on the market. This resulted eventually in the SARS-CoV-2 injection scam, in desperation to return blockbuster revenues to their greedy investors (stand up Bill Gates, please).

Maybe you’d like to ponder and comment if you have a mind to?

Leave a comment