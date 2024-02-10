Please feel free to share with your legislators, commissioners, or colleagues that may be interested in learning about the contaminated shots
This is important to share
Please read below
Please feel free to share with your legislators, commissioners, or colleagues that may be interested in learning about the contaminated shots, and the process of approaching lesser magistrates.
Sincerely,
Laura
Dear Colleagues and Friends, and Idaho Representatives and Senators,
I am sending the live and most likely unrecorded link to ou…