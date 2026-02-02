Point of Care Manufacture in the UK, Andrew Bridgen MP speaks out, Vallance 'Pushing the limits'
Plus some good news
Good news first
The good news is that I have signed a book contract with the New Jersey based published Wiley. It’s with Wiley’s Academic Publishing Group, so it has to be factual and, of course, educational. Details are:
Title: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
Subject Matter: Pharmaceutical science and industry
Level and Readership: Graduate level students, researchers, and professionals
I’m aiming to get it written and manuscript submitted before year end, then the publishing process follows on…
…should be out first half of next year.
I’ve said many times that there is at least a generation of change required medicines back to where they ought to be. Hopefully the book will contribute to that.
Letter from Dr Laura Squire OBE, on PoC Manufacture
Below is a letter to moi from MHRAs Dr Laura Squire, Chief Healthcare Quality & Access Officer. Dr Squire appears to be in charge of just about everything there, in spite of having no background in the evaluation and licensing of medicines or healthcare products.
What she has written is complete nonsense of course, as it raises more questions than it answers.
Consultation? Who was consulted?
Control sites? Where are they and who is running them?
Satellites? Aren’t they meant to go up in space?
No mention of handling frozen jabs and other materials
This has now gone from
the sublime to the ridiculous!
Check below to read and hear more on the topic, and gen up on some links:
In case you missed it
This is Andrew Bridgen pulling no punches with us at the Truth for Health Foundation:
UK MP Andrew Bridgen Details MHRA’s Alleged Criminal Conduct in EUA Approval of Pfizer’s COVID Shots
Andrew is making important waves, as you know. If you are in a position to support him in any small (or big!) way, I’m sure he will be very appreciative.
Sir Patrick Vallance stays on at the UK’s Agency for world-changing ideas
We should all be deeply concerned about this development. This is the organisation Vallance has joined:
Pushing the limits of the possible, and the Government is right behind it, as you would expect:
The Board and Non-Execs couldn’t be any more conflicted, to the point where it’s a Big Pharma profiteering team.
How are we going to stop this guys???
Senate testimony (in link): doctors can make up to a million per year vaccinating their child patients. Which takes us to:
Rain Man: A demonic entity that corrupts in exchange for money.
Regarding the PREP Act, social conditioning, predictive programming, normalization:
The Film Rain Man Was Likely Forged to Pre-Program the Populace For the Upcoming Explosion in Vaccine Induced Autism.
1986: Congress Grants Immunity Shield to Vaccine Makers for Venom Injection Damage | Film Rain Man Begins Production
1988: Rain Man Released to Educate, Condition, & Normalize Autism
1986—2025: Number of vaccines administered explodes to 78 - and rising - from birth to two years of age. Autism diagnoses explode right along with them.
Before the film few even knew what the term meant because it was so rare it was seldom reported. Much more here -> https://tritorch.substack.com/p/autism-pre-conditioning-and-normalization <-
"I’m a retired Speech-Language Pathologist and we were at the forefront of the information spreading because of the communication issues. Classroom teachers and even administrators were just flummoxed and caught totally off guard.
None of us understood the complexity and scale of what was coming.
I remember loaning my copy of Rain Man to a Kindergarten teacher I worked with to help her understand the concept. At that time, no one in education knew what autism was. Then it flat out exploded!" —Willing Spirit