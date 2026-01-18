(first published August 2023)

Good news first

The good news is that I have signed a book contract with the New Jersey based published Wiley. It’s with Wiley’s Academic Publishing Group, so it has to be factual and, of course, educational. Details are:

Title: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Subject Matter: Pharmaceutical science and industry

Level and Readership: Graduate level students, researchers, and professionals

I’m aiming to get it written and manuscript submitted before year end, then the publishing process follows on…

…should be out first half of next year.

I’ve said many times that there is at least a generation of change required medicines back to where they ought to be. Hopefully the book will contribute to that.

This is it two years later:

Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Hardcover – 29 Aug. 2025

If you are a lawyer, this is for you!

Now, on with the frauduent MHRA, the epicentre of the scam:

Letter from Dr Laura Squire OBE, on PoC Manufacture

Below is a letter to moi from MHRAs Dr Laura Squire, Chief Healthcare Quality & Access Officer. Dr Squire appears to be in charge of just about everything there, in spite of having no background in the evaluation and licensing of medicines or healthcare products.

What she has written is complete nonsense of course, as it raises more questions than it answers.

Consultation? Who was consulted?

Control sites? Where are they and who is running them?

Satellites? Aren’t they meant to go up in space?

No mention of handling frozen jabs and other materials

This has now gone from the sublime to the ridiculous!

Check below to read and hear more on the topic, and gen up on some links:

MHRA Jeopardizes Lives with Safety Oversight Failures in New “Point of Care” Manufacturing Model

Medics Day 2022: Speeches from Dr June Raine and Dame Kate Bingham

UK cements 10-year-partnership with Moderna in major boost for vaccines and research

Top government adviser Patrick Vallance will lead new science and technology taskforce to harness the ‘miracle’ of the vaccine roll-out to fight cancer and climate change

Sir Patrick Vallance stays on at the UK’s Agency for world-changing ideas

In case you missed it

This is Andrew Bridgen pulling no punches with us at the Truth for Health Foundation:

Andrew is making important waves, as you know. If you are in a position to support him in any small (or big!) way, I’m sure he will be very appreciative.

Sir Patrick Vallance stays on at the UK’s Agency for world-changing ideas

We should all be deeply concerned about this development. This is the organisation Vallance has joined:

Pushing the limits of the possible, and the Government is right behind it, as you would expect:

Sir Patrick Vallance stays on at the UK’s Agency for world-changing ideas

The Board and Non-Execs couldn’t be any more conflicted, to the point where it’s a Big Pharma profiteering team.

How are we going to stop this guys???

Share INSIDE PHARMA