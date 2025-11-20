INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Crixcyon
How else to get hundreds or even thousands of poison drugs and vaccines into the market? You simply control anyone with the power to oppose you.

The Situation Room
All Regulators are owned. MHRA is 86% Pharma funded and the 2005 Health Select Committee was very worried about this fact and wanted it changed. It wasn't and now MHRA blatantlycall themselves Enablers - they don't regulate any more!

They are not even doing Pharmacovigilance as i explain:

My First Tier Tribunal with ICO & MHRA stopped the release of raw data from the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor on Pregnancy. @profnfenton was my witness. My request was dismissed as the judge wanted to avoid “misinformation hysteria”.

MHRA released their appalling analysis in a Preprint ~ 4yrs after the Monitor began.

IS MHRA THE FIRST REGULATOR TO PUT % ON THE HARM?

🔴 ONLY 4,134 (13.7% = 1 in 7) reported an event considered medically “serious”.

🔴 The data raised no safety concerns in pregnant and breast-feeding patients.

(41% had at least 1ADR)

🔴 MHRA’s ludicrous statements

🔴 MHRA’s obfuscation of the data.

This information needs to be shouted from the roof tops!! If you want to know more:

substack.com/home/post/p-163002651

