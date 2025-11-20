Are You Surprised that Pharma Captured Its Regulatory Bodies?

This won’t be a long post because it speaks for itself, once you know that this U.S. Act exists, and others have followed.

“The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) was created by Congress in 1992 and authorizes FDA to collect fees from companies that produce certain human drug and biological products. Since the passage of PDUFA, user fees have played an important role in expediting the drug approval process.

PDUFA must be reauthorized every five years, and was renewed in 1997 (PDUFA II), 2002 (PDUFA III), 2007 (PDUFA IV), and 2012 (PDUFA V). PDUFA IV, reauthorized in the Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2007, was in effect through September 2012.

On July 9, 2012, the President signed into law the Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act (FDASIA), which includes the reauthorization of PDUFA through September 2017. PDUFA V will provide for the continued timely review of new drug and biologic license applications.”

This was followed by GDUFA

“Generic drug user fees make it possible for FDA and industry to continue to ensure that the American public has access to safe, effective and high-quality generic drugs. The implementation of the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) encompasses a wide range of activities that fall within the scope of regulating the generic drug industry. GDUFA was reauthorized on September 30, 2022 (GDUFA III), with provisions that are in effect from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2027.”

There are also User Fees for Medical Devices!!!

Was this really a sensible idea? Please leave your thoughts in the comments

Leave a comment