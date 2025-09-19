Why Would Wiley, a U.S.-Based Global Academc Publisher of High-Repute, Publish This Book?

This launched in the U.S. yesterday. It has taken just over 2 years to write, but now it is out there - U.S. first, then it will roll out in other countries, outlets and formats over the next few months:

Why would Wiley publish such a book, given its audience includes research scientists, physicians, and all manner of other professions studying or working in the pharmaceutical industry, and its supply chain?

The answer is that I wrote a book for Wiley which published in April, 2011:

It is still selling today, even though the price of the print version is nearly £100 in the UK. Understandably it does not sell a lot, but it is nearly 15 years old (but still highly relevant)

The same commissioning editor contacted me in August, 2023, asking if I would write a seconed book for them. He even told me the title they wanted to use:

The thing is, the Wiley Editor knew what I know, based on the first book (454 pages).

The COVID experience must have convinced him, and his superiors at Wiley, that an educational text was required to drive change in the industry. This is the target audience, taken from the book Introduction:

“The intent of the book is to provide learning for several groups:

Health professionals, nurses, doctors, and surgeons who would benefit from a broader knowledge of how their healthcare systems interface with the pharmaceutical industry, and how mutual improvements could be made. Professionals working in drug research, development, commercial supply, regulatory affairs, quality, finance, and marketing who would benefit from a deeper knowledge of the drug lifecycle and how the supply chain contributes to company performance. Crucially, knowledge of strategic approaches to building stakeholder value would be of great benefit. Students of applied sciences, health care, and medicine, for example. With a much better understanding of the practicalities of the industry, career choices would become more defined, and job performance post-graduation would be improved through greater awareness of the challenges and opportunities involved. Patients who are motivated to gain a clear understanding of the modus operandi of the pharmaceutical industry so that they may gain valuable insights in relation to their health and wellbeing. Investors in the industry will learn new ways of carrying out due diligence on the supply chain robustness and integrity of the supply chains of prospective investment candidates. Lawyers/attorneys, whether representing defendants or plaintiffs, will find new sources of evidence in places they did not even know existed. Executive leadership would benefit from greater awareness of operating practices in pharmaceutical supply chains, so that they may sleep more soundly at night.”

The caveat that Wiley placed on my writing this book, was that it should be nuanced. I had to look up the definition to understand what was required:

“If something is nuanced, it means it contains or shows many subtle, delicate distinctions, variations, or shades of meaning, expression, or tone, making it complex rather than simple or straightforward. Understanding a nuanced concept or situation requires careful consideration of these subtle details to grasp its full complexity, as they can be crucial but are not always obvious at first glance.”

That is what has been produced.

It is £87.50 on the Wiley website, so I can’t ask you critical thinking subscribers to buy it.

What I would ask is that, if you are so minded, you could share the book link, in whatever country you live. It is available on Amazon Kindle now and the print version will be on Amazon in December, but can be pre-ordered here.

Wiley has a salesforce that will be in universities, colleges and other schools of learning globally. Libraries are an important outlet, so why not ask people you trust if they have connections with a library (or more)?

That’s it for now. Thanks for listening :O)

