This is a post from February 2022. I thought to re-share it, as with over two years passing since the post, people appear to be waking up to the Sh1T show that is the pharmaceutical supply chain. Yes, this is about malfeasance in the Pfizer supply chain—nothing to do with science!

Ventavia was one of the many players in the pharmaceutical supply chain involved in carrying out clinical trials for Pfizer. They would receive clinical trial kits from a company producing them somewhere else in the world. If Ventavia didn’t get the trials right, then the supply chain would come to a complete stop. Make your own mind up on whether Ventavia got it right:

BROOK JOINS VENTAVIA

On September 7, 2020, Brook Jackson began her employment with Ventavia Research Group (“Ventavia”) as a Regional Director.