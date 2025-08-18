The U.S. FDA is cracking down, demanding more data

“How much does Elevidys cost?

“Elevidys costs $3.2 million for a one-time, single-dose intravenous (IV) infusion, making it one of the most expensive drugs in the world. Elevidys was the first gene therapy approved for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) was initially approved by the FDA on June 22, 2023 and is manufactured by Sarepta Therapeutics.”

Yes, your eyes are working properly. It costs $3.2 million for a single dose infusion.

The stakes are high, yes? FDA is still standing firm.

“The FDA has rejected Replimune’s request for approval of RP1, adding the melanoma drug candidate to the list of assets to receive complete response letters from the new-look agency. Investors sent the biotech’s share price down 76% to below $3 in premarket trading.

Replimune filed for accelerated approval of RP1, a virus designed to kill cancer cells and turn the immune system against the tumor, on the strength of the phase 1/2 Ignyte trial. The study tested RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in 140 patients who had previously progressed on a PD-1 drug. Replimune reported an objective response rate of 32.9%.

The FDA reportedly found fault with the study. According to Replimune, the agency said the trial is not considered “an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” The FDA added that “the trial cannot be adequately interpreted due to the heterogeneity of the patient population,” Replimune said.

Officials also called out perceived issues with Replimune’s phase 3 confirmatory trial. The biotech said the FDA noted “items related to the confirmatory trial study design which need to be addressed, including contribution of components.” Replimune CEO Sushil Patel, Ph.D., expressed surprise and disappointment at the FDA’s ruling.”

“The FDA has rejected Capricor Therapeutics’ filing for approval of a Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cell therapy, raising questions about whether the agency's new leadership may be rowing back from some of the flexibility shown by the old regime. Capricor’s share price fell 38% to $7.11 in premarket trading.”

The above is what you don’t see when you hear talk of bioweapons, BARDA, toxic by design, PREP Act etc. All those theories focus on motive, without any evidence from the scene of the crime.

