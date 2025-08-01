INSIDE PHARMA

7h

Hedley, What are your thoughts on the sudden departure of Dr. Vinay Prasad from CBER? He replaced Marks and was instrumental in initially blocking a number of gene therapies including Sarepta. After his departure, shipments of Sarepta resumed. Prasad reported to Makary and was in the position for three short months. It would be great to get your take on this.

3h

I don't see who can afford to pay for these potential rare disease treatment. The MD gene therapy from Sarepta was $3.2 million a shot, a one shot treatment - trial showed little difference before or after treatment. Fully understand the parent's hope for a cure, and willing to try anything, but it looks to me as if they are being manipulated. We are just keeping researchers entertained, perhaps they need to be redeployed to reducing the waiting lists.

