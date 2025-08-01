Share

The YouTube Video below was sent to me by Cheryl Grainer. Cheryl is a self-employed Training Consultant who has serviced pharmaceutical companies for over 35 years. She has been calling out the shots from the beginning, including slots on UK Column.

This is the Video:

Well, when I clicked the link, it was a cross between shock and amusement!

Shock, as the latest drug for rare disease from a company named Sarepta, will cost £3.2 million for a single patient dose and three people have died during clinical trials.

U.S. FDA is on the case as we speak.

Amusement, since it managed a mere 74 views over 3 weeks, with one ‘like’ and the entire thing was a mix of wishful thinking and fantasy, with no substance to the claims of miracle treatments.

What could be the good news?

This does mean that Dr Raine has not left the Big Pharma/mRNA enablement scene, so when the prison sentences are handed out, she will be near the front of the queue.

