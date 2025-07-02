INSIDE PHARMA

User's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
10hEdited

Thank you for reporting, and also explaining, dear Hedley! Yours is a very valuable voice!

WHYdidntEYEtakeTHEbluePILL's avatar
WHYdidntEYEtakeTHEbluePILL
10h

marks just wrote an op-ed in one of the big journals about kennedy's reforms of ACIP and change on covid shot policy.

ultimately, marks was screeching they are not following the science when it comes to covid jabs + new ACIP committee members threaten the 'gold standard' reputation of the fda.

however under marks - he forced the resignations of krause & gruber - 2 MD's with decades more experience than marks had at FDA because they wouldn't toe the biden admin line and push boosters on the healthy usa population. this came out in testimony given by Philip Krause in 2024 - i think rand paul was questioning him:

transcript of testimony: https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU05/20240626/117456/HHRG-118-JU05-Wstate-KrauseMDP-20240626.pdf

notably:

"In a 7/19/21 meeting memorialized in a 7/21/21 memo by Dr. Gruber, Drs. Woodcock and

Marks relieved Dr. Gruber and me of responsibility for managing the ongoing BLA review and

placed Dr. Marks in charge."

per marks' claim of gold standard science - have you read the expose published at the lever written by Jeanne Lenzer & Shannon Brownlee about a 9 year review of 400 fda 'approved' drugs/biologics called: FDA Approved — And Ineffective?

https://www.levernews.com/fda-approved-and-ineffective/

73% of drugs approved by the FDA during that time failed to meet all four basic criteria for demonstrating “substantial evidence” of effectiveness.

112 products met all 4 criteria, 40 met none of the criteria

