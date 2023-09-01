Roger S. Meacock, BVSc, MRCVS, and Kevin W McCairn, PhD, write open letter of concern over mRNA injections for animals
What about animal health and food safety (human health)?
Zoom call with Roger earlier today
I had a Zoom call with Roger earlier today, and the more I listened, the more I was convinced that mRNA injections for animals are poised to wreak havoc on animal health and food safety.
This is the Open Letter of Concern, explaining it all.
These are the recipients of the Letter:
1. Dr Christine Middlemiss BVMS, M.R…