This is encouraging evidence

The news article below, first released by Reuters, is a promising sign from the new leadership at U.S. FDA, with RFK Jr behind it:

It tells us:

“(Reuters) -U.S. regulators asked Sarepta Therapeutics on Friday to voluntarily halt shipments of its Elevidys gene therapy after a muscular dystrophy patient who received a different, experimental treatment died, but the company said it would not do so.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the move, confirming an earlier Reuters report, after making the request at a meeting with Sarepta on Friday.

After the FDA request, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sarepta said in a statement that it will continue to ship the therapy to ambulatory people but maintain a halt it implemented June 15 for non-ambulatory patients after reporting to the FDA a case of acute liver failure in a patient who could not walk.

Sarepta said it made the decision "based on our comprehensive scientific interpretation of the data, which shows no new or changed safety signals in the ambulant patient population."

While the 51-year-old man with limb girdle muscular dystrophy who died most recently was not taking Elevidys, his experimental therapy and Elevidys are based on similar gene technology, the FDA said.

The FDA said it was putting clinical trials for limb girdle muscular dystrophy on hold due to safety concerns.”

To repeat from above:

Hmmm - but they would say that, wouldn’t they—the stakes are sky high—look at the cost of a single treatment if it gets approved:

“Elevidys costs $3.2 million for a one-time, single-dose intravenous (IV) infusion, making it one of the most expensive drugs in the world. Elevidys was the first gene therapy approved for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) was initially approved by the FDA on June 22, 2023 and is manufactured by Sarepta Therapeutics.”

Yes, your eyes are working properly. It costs $3.2 million for a single dose infusion.

What should we make of this?

First, FDA has the powers to stop Sarepta in its tracks. Those powers are written into the U.S Code of Federal Regulations, Title 21 following the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1938.

Sarepta has to do what it is told, just as every other pharmaceutical company under the sun has to.

This will be one to follow!!!

Second, the price (not cost). No matter how desperate the needs of patients and their families for effective treatments, healthcare systems would not be able to afford $3.2 million per dose without depriving other worthy causes.

Third, and probably most importantly, where is Sarepta’s moral compass, in discounting serious safety concerns put to them by the FDA?

To say in conclusion. I’ve been following the FDAs actions since Dr Marty Makary has taken over as Commissioner, and the signs are that he is listening to the right people.

With Peter Marks gone, the rotten apple is expunged, and the gold standard FDA is returning.

There will still be legacy issues from any old guard still in place, but recent actions, such as introducing unannounced foreign inspections of manufacturing establishments (previously they had to give 6 week notice ex US companies), will continue to expose the issues.

This is more than room for optimism—it is the beginning of a new era of drug regulation in the U.S.

Happy to hear from any sceptics who think differently, only please provide evidence to support any comments made :O)

