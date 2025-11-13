[Note: Recycled from May 2024]

Remember genetic engineering?

Do you remember, years ago, all the scare mongering about the potential for genetic engineering to be a danger to the world? That was mainly in relation to meat and crops, with the occasional reference to cloning human beings!

All this time later (can anyone remember how long ago that was?) we have mass genetic engineering thrust upon the world. Bill Gates is even open about it when he spouts his nonsense on video.

This is how it began, explained in the article titled:

The history of modern biotechnology began around four decades ago with the invention of genetic engineering. Genentech, one of the fundamental companies in this field, set many trends for modern biotech companies today.

Biotechnology doesn’t necessarily involve labs. In fact, humans have been using forms of biotechnology for millennia, for example, using fermentation to brew alcoholic drinks.

However, modern biotechnology involving genetic engineering and cell manipulation, has been with us for roughly four decades. It was kickstarted in 1973, when scientists first genetically engineered Escherichia coli bacteria to introduce a foreign gene that made them resistant to an antibiotic.

To achieve this, the researchers employed a process called recombination, which consists of using proteins called restriction enzymes to cut bacterial DNA. The enzymes left uneven cuts on the DNA chain where foreign DNA could be inserted. The bacteria would then start using the new genetic information as if it were its own.

This new technology had the potential to revolutionize the way that we produce biological molecules. Instead of inefficient traditional methods such as extracting them from plants and animals, you could cheaply mass produce your desired molecule in fermentation vats of microbes.

However, to get the revolution going, the technology needed to reach the market. In January 1976, one of the scientists behind the study, Herbert Boyer, received a phone call. It was from a young venture capitalist called Robert Swanson, then a partner at the firm Kleiner & Perkins. Swanson was enthusiastic about the commercial potential of the recombinant bacteria and persuaded the reluctant Boyer to meet up for a few minutes.

The meeting ended up lasting for hours, with Swanson convincing Boyer to found a company. The two made an initial agreement to invest $500 each (the equivalent of around €1,500 today). Boyer also came up with a name for the company: Genentech, derived from the words genetic engineering technology.

I was there

It may surprise you to know that I visited the Genentech facility in South San Fransisco several times during 2003/4. The company I was working for then, OSI Pharmaceuticals had licensed a drug to Genentech for sale in the US market. My role was to lead the supply chain activities required to manage the development compound, erlotinib (branded Tarceva) from phase III clinical trials, to gain FDA approval and launch. Tarceva was approved by US FDA in late 2004, and was available in the market two days later.

The reason I have mentioned this is because the Genentech team was a high calibre group of technical, scientific, and managerial staff. They were experts in the development, manufacture and distribution of biologic drugs. They knew the dangers lurking in the supply chain due to temperature sensitivity, the sterile nature of the products, and a number of other critical parameters.

The OSI team I was working with was similarly high calibre. These were the days when pharmaceutical companies managed their supply chains professionally and with the patient in mind.

Then, big pharma hijacked the technology

Once the big pharma companies muscled in, standards dropped exponentially. Roche was handling the marketing of Genentech products in ex US markets, and acquired Genentech in 2009. AstraZeneca acquired two biologics companies, Medimmune and CAT in 2006/7, for $16 Bn, and Pfizer paid $68 Bn for Wyeth (another experienced biologics company) in 2009.

The new owners had historically placed supply chain integrity at the bottom of the pole from the mid-1980s onwards, as regular readers will know from previous posts. They hijacked the technology without the skills to manage it.

Fast-forward to 2010 and beyond

By 2010, the future for biologic products such as monoclonal antibodies looked bleak. Then CAR T gene therapy technology made and entrance.

Amazingly, research into Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR T) first began in 1960.

The key point to remember is that in 2014, FDA awarded what is known as Breakthrough Status for CAR T. The article begins:

In July, the first chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell–based immunotherapy received breakthrough drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. The University of Pennsylvania's CTL019, developed in partnership with Novartis, received the designation for its program in relapsed and refractive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Early-stage clinical trial results of 27 ALL patients (22 children and 5 adults) reported last December at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology showed that 89% of patients had a complete response, although five relapsed, apparently due to non-CD19-bearing tumors. Competition in the field has been heating up. Kite Pharma of Santa Monica, California, and Juno Therapeutics of Seattle have CAR-T cell clinical programs. Preclinical CAR-T cell programs have been launched by Paris-based Cellectis and bluebird bio of Cambridge, Massachusetts, in partnership with Pfizer of New York and Summit, New Jersey–based Celgene, respectively.

The Novartis product was approved by FDA in August 2017, with the trade name Kymriah. Check the package labelling for the side effect profile:

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGICAL TOXICITIES, and SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning.

• Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred in patients receiving KYMRIAH. Do not administer KYMRIAH to patients with active infection or inflammatory disorders. Treat severe or life-threatening CRS with tocilizumab or tocilizumab and corticosteroids. (2.3, 2.4, 5.1)

• Neurological toxicities, which may be severe or life-threatening, can occur following treatment with KYMRIAH, including concurrently with CRS. Monitor for neurological events after treatment with KYMRIAH. Provide supportive care as needed. (5.2)

• T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19- directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including KYMRIAH. (5.9)

• KYMRIAH is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the KYMRIAH REMS. (5.3)

All similar FDA approved CAR T therapies have the same warning recently applied by FDA.

Why are they still on sale???

The same genetic engineering is used to make the SARS-CoV-2 injections

Why are they still on sale???

The final word—it’s all about the supply chain!!!

When Dr Fauci and the rest talk about following the science, they are spouting illogical nonsense. They are using simplistic biologic arguments to try to predict what the product of a supply chain will do when inside a patient’s body.

Hopefully, this is beginning to make some sense.

Ending with a thank you or three

It occurred to me over the bank holiday weekend that the only platform I am not censored on is Substack. So, thank you so much Substack!

I was actively calling the jabs out from within the industry, to my 10,000+ connections on LinkedIn, up until August 2021. Then I was permanently removed with no right of appeal.

On X (Twitter), my followers have frozen at 14.3K ever since Elon Musk took over. My posts get a few likes and the occasional re-post, but I’m basically shouting at the dark.

I’ve now changed my profile to: “Long term big pharma whistleblower, heavily censored on X, only here to do a bit of re-posting and catching up with the news on COVID scam/WEF/WHO etc”

Next, there are the current 6,099 subscribers who have taken the time to sign up for their newsletters to be delivered into their inbox whenever I post. I like to think that INSIDE PHARMA offers a perspective on the pharmaceutical industry that is pretty unique, as it focusses on big pharma’s role in the current global crisis, by bankrolling the likes of WEF/Gates/WHO, etc.

In a nutshell, big pharma companies threw away their assets four decades ago, and over that time, blockbuster profits evaporated into thin air. To save themselves and their jobs, they converted a dangerous gene therapy known as CAR T, which wasn’t selling at $475,000 for a single treatment, into a mass vaccination programme, even more dangerous.

Halleluiah, Pfizer trousers $80Bn, tiny Moderna cashes in on the $ billion scam, and AstraZeneca is found out, and their injections are quietly removed from the EU market—but not before banking $ billions on the back of it.

Please you lovely listeners, do keep reading and share what you can, if you agree with any of it.

Finally, to the 115 subscribers who reward me with a paid subscription. It’s no exaggeration to say you are keeping me going—mentally, financially and spiritually—you have my eternal gratitude!

Onwards and upwards…:O)

