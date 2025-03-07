SASHA LATYPOVA'S FORENSIC INVESTIGATION INTO PFIZER'S 'FRADULENT' PRECLINICAL STUDIES
It really is shocking stuff...
PFIZER DECIDED NOT TO DO PRECLINICAL STUDIES—NO OBJECTIONS RAISED!
[First published March 2022, with thanks to Sasha Latypova]
Sasha Latypova speaks to us on Pfizer’s sloppy, even fraudulent (Sasha’s words) work. She has been through Pfizer’s documents released under a FOIA.
The documents are titled preclinical biodistribution studies, as part of Pfizer’s obligation to carry-out proper pharmacological investigations.
The video is 35 minutes in length, but every minute is golden, so well worth the investment of time. Prepare to be shocked!
Will leave it do you to make up your own mind.
This is a good interview. Latypova sounded convincing in the beginning. Skipping toxicology studies including safety pharmacology, carcinogenicity and genotox is a recipe for disaster. Telling people the shots stay in the arm when distribution studies have not been run is wishful thinking. I think they knew these shots would go everywhere in the body including the heart.
Latypova sounded credible until she began to promote the military not the Pharma companies CMOs manufactured the shots. One wonders, did she get bought off at some point or was this always the objective, capture the audience initially with truths then steer them completely in the opposite direction to protect the pharmaceutical companies.
I thought you'd two separate videos but the links go to same video. Dr Segalla, on Rumble, has 3 videos on the toxic LNPs, which, contents thereof, are for research purposes only, not to be used on humans or animals, or to be injected! This info is contained in documents to EMA. It must be more than desperate pharma wanting to make money because it's not just the regulators not regulating, it's all the censorship, the phoney fact checkers, the treatment of doctors who speak out, the ignoring of safety signals, MPs ignoring constituents, and, most importantly, the failure, globally, to halt all of these injections.