PFIZER DECIDED NOT TO DO PRECLINICAL STUDIES—NO OBJECTIONS RAISED!

[First published March 2022, with thanks to Sasha Latypova]

Sasha Latypova speaks to us on Pfizer’s sloppy, even fraudulent (Sasha’s words) work. She has been through Pfizer’s documents released under a FOIA.

The documents are titled preclinical biodistribution studies, as part of Pfizer’s obligation to carry-out proper pharmacological investigations.

The video is 35 minutes in length, but every minute is golden, so well worth the investment of time. Prepare to be shocked!

Will leave it do you to make up your own mind.

Best, Hedley.

Share Inside Pharma