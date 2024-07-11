Shocking News: French Biostatistician Christine Cotton to be Arrested for Calling Out Pfizer's Clinical Trials!!!
This is an horrific abuse of power, surely!!!
Yesterday, Christine Cotton sent an email on which I was copied
This is the text of the email:
“So if I understand correctly, I'm going to be arrested because, as a biostatistician since 1996 and former director of a contract research company specializing in clinical trial data management and post-marketing studies for 22 years, I wrote an expert report on Pfizer's clinical trials with regard to Good Clinical Practices?
Here's the link for those who haven't read it yet
https://christinecotton.com/english_expertise
https://x.com/StatChrisCotton/status/1796508743816876521
And also because I gave a voice to the victims of covid vaccines in my book 'All vaccinated, all protected ? - Vaccines covid-19, chronicle of a health catastrophe foretold' ?
And also because; for nearly 4 years, I have been warning the population of missing information, methodological biases, non-compliance with GCP, and blatant fraud in the database that invalidate trial results?
And also because I helped draft a complaint for poisoning in France in May 2022?
is that it?
interview in English
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s199en-2:c
in German
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/s199de-2mp4:c”
Hedley, I’m not stopping, either, so I’ll see you in jail!
They are no longer playing nice. The gloves are coming off.😐
Anyone else still think they are planning to "come to their senses", and stop this democide?
#wearemany #wearememory #wewillnotforget #mistakeswereNOTmade #getnoisy #localised