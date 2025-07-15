INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gillian Banks's avatar
Gillian Banks
12h

I wonder how many of them actually took the 💉 along with all the boosters? Plus how many of them invested in big pharma companies? Most of them knew it was a scam from the onset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
1m

Nice dig Hedley Rees!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture