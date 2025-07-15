We know MHRA has gone rogue

Subscribers may remember the post below, from August 2022, which begins:

Below you will see a video recorded at Somerville College Oxford. It is a remarkable account of the workings of the Vaccine Task Force (VTF) that was set up to help the UK fight the SARS-Cov-2 outbreak.

Aside from June Raine brazenly telling us she was a ‘pharma enabler’, we also heard from the first and former head of the Vaccine Task Force, Kate Bingham. Here she is with a pretty hefty dose of scare mongering:

Former vaccines chief sounds warning about UK pandemic readiness

Sir John Bell joins in the chorus, with:

““Bell agreed: “I think we will need to have annual injections, particularly for the elderly where their immune systems don’t work that well anyway, in the form of boosters, and let the rest of the population muddle on with you know, the odd head cold or the odd episode of flu-like illness into the future.””

The jabs are safe and there’s more pandemics on the way—that’s OK then, nothing to worry about there :O(

What we didn’t know about the black box

The fabulous Johnny Vedmore helped me glean more inside info on the Big Pharma black box some time ago. Johnny highlighted Roy M. Anderson, Neil Ferguson’s coach and mentor.

Anderson’s entry in Wikipedia includes:

“Membership of Councils, Boards and Committees (National and International)

He has sat on numerous government and international agency committees advising on public health and disease control including the World Health Organization, The European Commission, UNAIDS, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

What!!! Dubious company to keep at the very least…

…then there is Sir Richard Sykes:

“As of June 2021, he was chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

Now there’s another thing!

In 1994, during his time at Glaxo, he was part of the group that founded the Jenner Institute for research into vaccines. In 1995 he oversaw the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome, to form Glaxo-Wellcome. In 1997, he became chair of Glaxo-Wellcome. In 2000 he oversaw the Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merger and held its chair until 2001. The merger resulted in the marketing of several new drugs. According to Sykes at the time, "the industry would be transformed by understanding the human genome".

It seems Sykes is the Mr Fix It of the pharmaceutical industry.

Then there’s this:

His other appointments have included being rector of Imperial College from 2001 to 2008, chairman of NHS London from December 2008 to July 2010, vice-chairman of Lonza Group [manufacturer of the Moderna mRNA drug substance] until 2013, and chairman of Imperial College Healthcare from 2012 to 2018.

The plot thickens, now enter Jeremy Farrar.

Sir Jeremy James Farrar (born 1 September 1961) is a British medical researcher who has served as chief scientist at the World Health Organization since 2023. He was previously the director of the Wellcome Trust from 2013 to 2023 and a professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford.

What are the chances that these three guys, steeped in domination of the global pharmaceutical industry, did not have all their fingers and thumbs in the pandemic pie?

Zippo, zilch, zero.

