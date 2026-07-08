Shoehorning Living Cures into Dead Supply Chains

This is an interview from earlier today, posted on LinkedIn:

In our latest episode of Out of the Lab: Operationalizing Cell and Gene Therapy, biopharma supply chain expert Hedley Rees pulled back the curtain on a concept that early-stage biotech founders ignore at their own peril:

Post-Contractual Moral Hazard.



The second the ink dries on a master services agreement, the balance of power shifts dramatically from the asset owner to the contract manufacturer.

As Hedley puts it:



“Once you’ve signed the contract, the power moves to the supplier, not the buyer... We’ve got this situation where the CDMOs and the CROs call all the shots and the big pharma companies are at their mercy.”



This structural misalignment is uniquely toxic for advanced therapeutics, and it boils down to three harsh operational realities:



The Fee-for-Service Paradox:

Most traditional CDMO business models operate strictly on volume: they get paid whether your drug successfully scales to commercialization or completely fails its clinical trial endpoints.



Asymmetrical Accountability:

While the supplier executes the day-to-day mechanics, the biotech sponsor remains 100% legally and regulatorily responsible for quality systems, data integrity, and pharmacovigilance to the end patient.



The Indemnity Trap:

If a CDMO mismanages a batch run, standard legal clauses are tightly ring-fenced. The absolute best-case scenario is getting your raw material capital back all compounding, consequential losses are swallowed entirely by your runway.



If your current pipeline strategy treats early manufacturing architecture and contract negotiations as an afterthought, you are running on a ticking clock.

An asset isn’t true intellectual property until it can be repeatedly manufactured at scale. If your supplier holds all the leverage, you don’t control your product.



#Biotech #SupplyChain #GxP #Operations

🎧 Tune in to the full conversation on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts to hear Hedley break down the structural shifts required to realign incentives on the manufacturing floor:



https://lnkd.in/gMR6yFUQ

A bit technical, but proves people are waking up the the dangers of the gene therapy supply chain :)

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