What kind of fresh hell was this???

UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care published this in June 2021:

It states:

“Landmark collaboration to protect against future pandemic threats and slash time to develop and deploy new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to 100 days.”

“CEOs and representatives of life science companies discussed the emerging recommendations in the pandemic preparedness partnership roadmap, which Sir Patrick Vallance and Melinda French Gates will present to G7 leaders at the Carbis Bay Summit next week”

I’ve no idea what they presented, but nothing was more certain than it would be a pack of lies. When I looked up the Report, it confirmed my worst fears:

In the Foreword, Vallance and Gates have the audacity to write:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused untold damage and continues to bring loss and hardship to communities around the world, and the world’s poorest continue to suffer from unequal access to lifesaving medical tools. One cause for hope has been the unprecedented pace of the response by life sciences research and the rapid development of medical technologies to tackle this new threat. We had diagnostic tests within a week, effective therapeutics (in the form of dexamethasone) in 138 days and safe and effective vaccines in just over 300 days after the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern.”

“We have seen tremendous innovations from partnerships between academia, industry, international organisations, philanthropy and governments in responding to this pandemic. We don’t know when or from where the next threat will emerge, so we need to work together, between sectors and across national borders, to make the exceptional, the everyday. The 100 Days Mission is ambitious but achievable and essential”

This is complete nonsense, of course, otherwise known as a tissue of lie, after lie, after lie.

Let’s set Melinda French Gates aside for a moment, as she appears to be off the scene these days. What do we know about Sir Patrick Vallance, and his motivation for writing lies about the amount of time it takes to get medicinal products to market?

First, he has the Big Pharma company GSK running through his veins:

“Since joining GSK in 2006 as Head of Drug Discovery, Dr Vallance has held roles of increasing responsibility within the Group’s Pharmaceutical R&D organisation, becoming a member of GSK’s executive team in 2010 and being appointed President, R&D, in 2012. He joined the Board in January 2017.”

Second, he was in a Government meeting in June 2015, with George Freeman MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Life Sciences, DH and BIS, along with Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, the President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), John Kearney, and the Head of Drug Product Design and Supply and Sandwich Site Head, Pfizer, Tommy Dolan.

Note also at the bottom Dr Ian Hudson, then CEO of the MHRA.

You can see for yourself here, in this screenshot:

What do you think they were discussing?

Government

GSK

AstraZeneca

ABPI

Pfizer

MHRA

That’s a cozy little group that could whip up a vaccine or four, and get them approved, in super quick time.

Coincidentally, (from the article above) he became UK Government's Chief Scientific Adviser in March 2018. Partnered with willy Whitty, they became a potent vehicle on National TV for putting the fear of God into everyone in the UK and beyond. Woe betide anyone who didn’t follow orders.

Next, Vallance put forward Kate Bingham to be head of the Vaccine Task Force, reporting directly to Boris Johnson. Find the lowdown here:

This is a paraphrase of some of what she had to say:

“Accepting the post

Dame Bingham tells the audience that she had known Sir Patrick Vallance for a long time, since they both worked in the pharmaceutical industry. It was he who approached her to head up the task force. Declaring she knew nothing about vaccines, Sir Patrick’s response was that “no-one did”, when it came to SARS-CoV-2.

That persuaded her to accept the post.”

The arrogance is off the scale…

…but I got a chance to deal more dirt on Vallance in an interview with Sonia Poulton:

Vallance becomes a Lord, and Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation

Lord Vallance KCB FRS FMedSci FRCP HonFREng was appointed Minister of State (Minister for Science) on 5 July 2024.

Just take a look at his portfolio

The Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation is responsible for:

Domestic science and research ecosystem, including Public Sector Research Establishments (PSREs)

International science and research, including space science

Horizon Europe

R&D

Life sciences

Quantum, engineering biology and semiconductors

Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA)

Government Office for Technology Transfer (GOTT)

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)

Tech and innovation across the missions

Regulatory Innovation Office

All I can say is God help us all if this clown gets his way…

…no matter where you live in the world

