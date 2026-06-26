INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1d

I don't know Vallance...but he should be arrested and interrogated, then imprisoned...

Belinda Gates should get the same treatment from her government...

They are both way beyond feelings of revulsion...

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2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
21hEdited

I read the part where Gates and Vallance state - We had diagnostic tests ready in a week! I am assuming they mean the PCR tests. I wonder what these tests were picking up exactly??

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