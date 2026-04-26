Spotlight on Sir John Bell—regius professor of medicine at Oxford University
As testing and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine are hailed...why won’t Oxford University or the government disclose the “long list” of financial interests of a high profile researcher?
Paul D Thacker writing in February 2021
This article below is an absolute belter:
Tracking down John Bell: how the case of the Oxford professor exposes a transparency crisis in government
It begins:
As testing and the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine are hailed as UK pandemic successes, why won’t Oxford University or the government disclose the “long list” of financial interests of a high profile researcher at the centre of both?
Paul D Thacker investigates:
Since the covid-19 outbreak began early last year, John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, has held high profile roles in the UK government’s epidemic response while also working with AstraZeneca on the vaccine.
But both Oxford and the government have refused to disclose Bell’s financial interests after The BMJ filed freedom of information (FOI) requests. More alarmingly, it appears that the government is referring media enquiries about Bell through the Cabinet Office and is scrutinising a reporter for The BMJ as it has other reporters it finds troublesome. The BMJ has been unable to gain either direct contact with Bell or contact through his employer, Oxford University, despite multiple attempts.
Not too long after this article, Bell had his say on the subject below:
Sir John Bell: ‘Most people who have had the Covid vaccine are completely safe’
During the pandemic, Bell’s voice became familiar to millions of radio listeners too. As news broke that a viable Covid-19 vaccine was on its way, following successful trials by Pfizer and BioNTech, Bell was asked on BBC Radio 4 whether the world would now return to normal. His response was an emphatic “yes, yes, yes”. His words not only lifted spirits: they moved markets.
As regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, and an early member of the government’s vaccine taskforce who had worked on Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca, the 69-year-old’s words carried weight. Last December, he confidently predicted that Omicron was “not the same disease we were seeing a year ago” and that high Covid death rates in the UK were “now history”.
Speaking to the Observer in a restaurant on Oxford’s high street, sipping a cup of tea, Bell is still upbeat. “The vaccines have had a very powerful and durable effect on death … most people who have had the vaccine are completely safe,” he says. “People dying now, since last July, are unvaccinated. That’s tragic,” he adds, while acknowledging that frail elderly people and the immunocompromised are also at greater risk.
Knowing what we know today, these are hollow sounding words from Bell.
“The vaccines have had a very powerful and durable effect on death”
“People dying now, since last July, are unvaccinated. That’s tragic,”
Sir John Bell’s Role in HM Government’s Life Sciences Policy
Subscribers may not know that Sir John Bell has been pivotal in setting UKs vision for life sciences, with this report:
Life Sciences Industrial Strategy – A report to the Government from the life sciences sector.
Bell wrote the Foreward, which concludes:
‘This strategy provides a unique opportunity for the country and I hope it can be delivered effectively in the coming years.
John Bell GBE, FRS, FMedSci, Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford
Chairman, Office for the Strategic Coordination of Health Research’
Bell and HM Government’s Life Sciences Vision
As the original industrial strategy document document rolled out, HM Government Life Sciences Vision was penned, with a Foreword by Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson, MP. The Foreward continued with Bell, two UK Government Ministers, the Chair of the NHS England, and the Chair of GSK, featured. This is an excerpt:
Delivery of all the proposed policies and programmes contained in this Vision will be challenging. However, in developing this Vision we have been struck by the extraordinary degree of alignment between all parties involved – both in terms of what should be delivered, and how we can work together most effectively to execute our plans. The pandemic response, and in particular the Vaccine Taskforce, demonstrates how we can fuse together the very best elements of industry, the NHS, Government, and philanthropy to deliver remarkable results.
Back to Paul D Thacker
The Thacker article above went on:
The Daily Mail reported on Bell’s financial ties in September 2020, noting that he had £773 000 (€893 000; $1.1m) worth of shares in the pharmaceutical company Roche. The newspaper published the story after Roche sold the government £13.5m of antibody tests, which Public Health England later found to be unreliable. Bell had headed the National Covid Testing Scientific Advisory Panel and chaired the government’s test approvals group, but he told the Mail that he had no role in the purchase and that he had disclosed to the government “a long list of my interests.” The government and Oxford University’s failure to be open about Bell’s financial ties make it impossible for the public to know what, if any, interests the professor has when influencing key decisions about which of the many covid-19 tests the UK should purchase.
Last November, The BMJ emailed both Oxford University and the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) requesting proof that Bell had disclosed his “long list” of financial interests, and asked for copies of any forms. BEIS runs the Vaccine Taskforce, which named Bell and AstraZeneca as members. A BEIS spokesperson then contradicted their own press release, telling The BMJ that Bell was a member of the “expert advisory group to the Vaccine Taskforce, rather than a member of the taskforce itself.” Both BEIS and Oxford University subsequently refused to disclose forms Bell allegedly filled out detailing his financial conflicts.
Make of this what you will, but it smells of conflict of interest, and much much more.
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Good article Hedley - I believe that his role goes much deeper and over a longer period.
Syncytin research in Wuhan
There is a large body of work on Syncytin (SYN) function performed by the group of Prof. Gengfu Xiao, who is co-director of the WIV.
http://institute.wuhanvirology.org/About_Us2016/Directors2016/index.htm
Prof. Xiao and George F. Gao (see next section) were central to the ‘discovery’ of SARS-CoV2 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32015507/)
However, Xiao started his research career working on prion protein and prion diseases (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15266305/), before achieving notoriety as leader of the group that isolated SARS from a Chinese patient in 2004 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15266305/).
This led to several publications, including with George F. Gao and John I Bell (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15170624/ and https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15158473/) on the structure of the fusion core of Spike, which is one of the most structurally conserved regions between SYN and Spike.
Connection between Oxford and Wuhan, CEPI and Event 201
George F. Gao has an interesting background, as he did a PhD in Oxford and later on a postdoc with John I. Bell (of the infamous BBC interview quote ‘these vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize the population’.
Dr. Gao then returned to China in 2004 as Professor and Director of the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. When SARS-CoV2 broke out, he was serving as Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and also sat on the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).
It was the 2019 annual report for the GPMB that warned that flu or a coronavirus might cause the next pandemic. And Gao served on CEPI’s first scientific advisory committee in 2016 and was a player in Event 201.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_F._Gao
https://www.gpmb.org/board
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/forget-china-it-was-americas-bio-spooks-who-locked-down-the-west/
What is known in Wuhan about Spike and Syncytin?
Getting back to Prof. Gengfu Xiao though, who has the real knowledge and experience about prions, SYN and Spike - in 2005-2007 following his SARS work, he switched to the nuts and bolts of SYN function in mouse fertility, and also in other species such as zebrafish. So he really has deep knowledge about the similarity between Spike and SYN.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15883002/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17105734/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17762178/
A fairly complete publication record is here:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Xiao+G+AND+Wuhan&filter=years.1991-2025&sort=date&sort_order=asc
Did Prof. Gengfu Xiao know about the potential for anti-Spike prefusion antibodies to affect implantation or placental development in mammals (humans)?
Did John I Bell understand how vaccination with Spike might lead to T-cell immunity against preimplantaion embryos?
Unclear - but both should fully understand the possibility and I believe they are both complicit in the crime against humanity related to the release of SARS-CoV2 and the subsequent deplyment of vaccines against Spike protein, that has been ongoing these past 6 years.