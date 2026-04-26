INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
12h

Good article Hedley - I believe that his role goes much deeper and over a longer period.

Syncytin research in Wuhan

There is a large body of work on Syncytin (SYN) function performed by the group of Prof. Gengfu Xiao, who is co-director of the WIV.

http://institute.wuhanvirology.org/About_Us2016/Directors2016/index.htm

Prof. Xiao and George F. Gao (see next section) were central to the ‘discovery’ of SARS-CoV2 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32015507/)

However, Xiao started his research career working on prion protein and prion diseases (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15266305/), before achieving notoriety as leader of the group that isolated SARS from a Chinese patient in 2004 (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15266305/).

This led to several publications, including with George F. Gao and John I Bell (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15170624/ and https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15158473/) on the structure of the fusion core of Spike, which is one of the most structurally conserved regions between SYN and Spike.

Connection between Oxford and Wuhan, CEPI and Event 201

George F. Gao has an interesting background, as he did a PhD in Oxford and later on a postdoc with John I. Bell (of the infamous BBC interview quote ‘these vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize the population’.

Dr. Gao then returned to China in 2004 as Professor and Director of the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. When SARS-CoV2 broke out, he was serving as Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and also sat on the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

It was the 2019 annual report for the GPMB that warned that flu or a coronavirus might cause the next pandemic. And Gao served on CEPI’s first scientific advisory committee in 2016 and was a player in Event 201.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_F._Gao

https://www.gpmb.org/board

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/forget-china-it-was-americas-bio-spooks-who-locked-down-the-west/

What is known in Wuhan about Spike and Syncytin?

Getting back to Prof. Gengfu Xiao though, who has the real knowledge and experience about prions, SYN and Spike - in 2005-2007 following his SARS work, he switched to the nuts and bolts of SYN function in mouse fertility, and also in other species such as zebrafish. So he really has deep knowledge about the similarity between Spike and SYN.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15883002/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17105734/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17762178/

A fairly complete publication record is here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Xiao+G+AND+Wuhan&filter=years.1991-2025&sort=date&sort_order=asc

Did Prof. Gengfu Xiao know about the potential for anti-Spike prefusion antibodies to affect implantation or placental development in mammals (humans)?

Did John I Bell understand how vaccination with Spike might lead to T-cell immunity against preimplantaion embryos?

Unclear - but both should fully understand the possibility and I believe they are both complicit in the crime against humanity related to the release of SARS-CoV2 and the subsequent deplyment of vaccines against Spike protein, that has been ongoing these past 6 years.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Hedley Rees
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture