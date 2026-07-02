INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
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John I Bell publicly disclosed he was a shareholder and on the board of Roche in 2016.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27807284/

In 2023 John Bell was "a paid Non-Executive Director of Oxford Science Enterprises, an independent investment company that has active investments in life sciences (novel platforms, technologies, and approaches advancing the discovery of new therapeutics and vaccines), health tech (medical devices, tools, digital diagnostics, AI-powered clinical imaging, virtual reality therapy, and solutions to improve health-care delivery), and deep tech (quantum computing and enabling technologies, fusion energy, industrial heat, novel computer hardware, electrified transportation, and solutions to tackle depleting food resources), and is a paid Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Global Health Scientific Advisory Board. "

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36354041/

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