Below is a petition I raised in November 2017:

This is how it goes (note: please watch the 90-second video above, if you can):

Pharmaceutical patent laws are archaic, and they’re unashamedly gamed by pharmaceutical companies. The big pharma companies apply for patents on the ‘idea’ that one molecule 'might' treat a disease. No proof needed, merely a rough idea. In fact, only one in every 250 drugs that enter development are approved for sale.That means of the $2.6 billion big pharma claims it take to develop a drug, around $2 billion is wasted.

Not me saying that, it's the US Government Accountability Office, in its Report:

NEW DRUG DEVELOPMENT: Science, Business, Regulatory, and Intellectual Property Issues Cited as Hampering Drug Development Efforts” Report to Congressional Requesters.

That's gold standard evidence folks.

...and it's not just the money. Billions of animals are culled too, in the relentless search to find blockbuster drugs (annual sales => $1 billion).

In the wake of SARS-CoV-2, so many are now aware of the pharmaceutical business model that puts patents ahead of patients, no matter what the cost in human life.

In summary, if 'compound claims' patent law remains unchanged, all that is wrong with the last three years is set to continue. There is a solution. It is to revert back to the time (before 1980) when a company had to prove they could manufacture a safe and effective drug at the scale required. Being able to make a few grams in a test tube will not cut the mustard.

There would have to be major consultation of course to be sure it worked, and the starting point would be an inquiry set up by politicians. This is something I prepared earlier (November 2017 in fact!)

"Pharmaceutical companies use patent law to create monopolies/oligopolies to deliver super-normal profits, with minimum application of internal resources. The reference

Patients not patents recounts how this works against the interests of healthcare stakeholders in the UK, EU and indeed, global healthcare systems.

There has been a dramatic change in pharmaceutical company strategy since the early 1980’s. Prior to this, patents were not sought until a feasible manufacturing process for the medicine had been established. However, subsequently, companies have been patenting molecular compounds, rather than the process of manufacture, with major consequences as outlined below."

To finish off, many of us feel hugely frustrated over the lack of action in bringing this whole sorry SARS-CoV-2 injections tale to an end. Signing this petition will be a way of making your protest, and sharing it will raise the awareness that's needed too.

Remember the ancient Chinese proverb, "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."

Let's take that step!!! Give us your autograph!

So, now is your chance to strike a blow for critical thinkers around the world—give us your autograph and see where we go!!!

Hedley :O)