It’s immensely cathartic as it represents a return to what I was doing 15 years ago—explaining to an industry blinded by patent monopolies that it had taken a wrong fork in the road in the mid-1980s.

It decided to ‘outsource’ and ‘offshore’ its critical assets. Regulars here will know all about that during 5 years of previous posts.

ABSTRACT: Strategic Outsourcing in Biopharmaceuticals

“Boeing is now a case study in how not to outsource a supply chain.”

“For 20 years, Boeing has engaged in collaborative product development with a number of suppliers. The outsourced R&D, in turn, supported outsourced manufacturing with over 50 key suppliers. These suppliers, in turn, outsourced various parts of the modules they produced to their suppliers. Historically, Boeing was vertically integrated - the great majority of product development and manufacturing was done in-house. Boeing is now a case study in how not to outsource a supply chain.”

Analysis of the Boeing example, and case studies from Hedley’s 40+ year career in pharma and biotech, will draw out the main elements and advantages of strategic outsourcing.

To conclude, Hedley will outline a roadmap to strategic outsourcing for delegates to take back to their organisations for review by peers.

Who Should Join

Professionals and graduates working or studying in biopharmaceutical research, development, commercial supply, regulatory affairs, quality, finance, and marketing who would benefit from a deeper understanding of outsourcing and the associated procurement knowledge required.

Hedley Rees Bio

Hedley Rees is founder and managing consultant at PharmaFlow, a UK‑based consultancy specialising in end‑to‑end operations and supply chain management for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors.

Hedley advises pharma and biotech organisations on CMC strategy, clinical and commercial supply chains, and the integration of quality and regulatory expectations into robust supply‑chain design. His expertise covers supply‑chain management for pharmaceuticals and biologics, including strategic procurement, planning and inventory control, and distribution logistics, underpinned by lean thinking and modern production systems. He is a strong proponent of applying FDA and ICH regulatory modernisation frameworks, including ICH Q8–Q12 and “21st Century cGMP”, to improve how medicines are developed and supplied.

He is a twice‑published author with Wiley (NJ), namely “Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain” 2025 and “Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics,” 2011.

Hedley is also a well‑known commentator through interviews, podcasts, articles, and conference presentations, where he highlights critical issues in current big‑pharma models, particularly fragmented outsourcing and weak supply‑chain control, and promotes a shift “from patents to patients” so that medicine supply chains are engineered to deliver safe, effective products while minimising risk, waste, and avoidable side effects.

