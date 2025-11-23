Share

This article in Pharmaphorum makes interesting reading:

“Novartis is to acquire Ziarco, a privately held UK company focused on developing new treatments in dermatology.

Mike Yeadon, Wai (Steve) Liu, Lynn Purkins, and Arif Shivji were all working in Pfizer's allergy and respiratory research when Pfizer announced plans to close R&D operations in Kent. They decided to build a new research-based company around promising several drug candidates which Pfizer would have otherwise shelved. Set up in October 2012 with financial backing from Pfizer's venture capital unit and others, Ziarco is based on Pfizer's old research site, now reborn as a science business cluster, Discovery Park.

Novartis says the acquisition will augment its dermatology portfolio and pipeline.”

It gets even more interesting

This article in Fierce Pharma reveals more:

“Novartis cut an atopic dermatitis drug from the team—and it did it on the down low. Buried in its second-quarter financial report is a line revealing that the Swiss pharma is taking a $485 million impairment charge (PDF) for halting clinical development on an eczema program it picked up in its 2016 Ziarco buyout.”

What should subscribers make of this?

It’s not for me to lead the witness. What I aim to do is uncover evidence and let people make up their own minds. Only to add that Novartis is the 6th largest pharmaceutical company in the world, with sales of over $50 billion in 2022.

I will leave this with you all to cogitate on for the time being and maybe you would add a comment?

Alison Wright will be joining me on the case soon:

Stay tuned…

.