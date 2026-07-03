INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5h

The miasma between the cesspit and the roses...

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
1h

The term, silent pandemics, sounds like a marketing campaign! If NHS really wanted to tackle cancer, diabetes and reduce aging, they wouldn’t do this through pharma they would encourage people to eat a healthy diet. Unfortunately, healthy diets don’t drive $$$!

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