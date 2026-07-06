INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
10h

What an indictment, Hedley..!

If there were the political will, decades'worth of trials and punishment..!

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2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Epidemica's avatar
Epidemica
9h

Thanks Hedley. Sickening.

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