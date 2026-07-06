Fact not Fiction

What people don’t know is that I consulted to the company that developed and manufactured the AstraZeneca adenovirus ‘vaccine’, Oxford Biomedica, in 2013. Then, they were developing and manufacturing their lentiviral vector gene therapy product for Novartis, Kymriah, approved by FDA August 2017. It has a warning on the label on neurological toxicities and Cytokine Release Syndrome.

A research body connected with UKs Office for Life Sciences paid me a small fee to find a company (Oxford Biomedica) and consult to them, which resulted in Oxford Biomedica gaining a $9 million Government Grant for the Advanced Manufacturing Supply Chain initiative. The Office for Life Sciences got quite excited, believing that gene therapy was the future, even though it was an incredibly immature manufacturing process, where the regulatory terrain was almost non-existent. I was dropped out of the ‘initiatives’ at the end of 2013, because I knew too much.

I could stand up in any UK Court, or US Grand Jury (Mississippi has my Federal Declaration), and prove unequivocally that MHRA/UK Government/Gates masterminded the entire scandal, with Jeremy Farrar/Fauci as the linchpin with the US and other countries. Also, this below:

Then thewre is ARIA:

https://www.aria.org.uk/

On the Board, among others, are: Kate Bingham, Non-Executive Director, Venture Capitalist + former Chair of the Vaccines Taskforce; Patrick Vallance, Non-Executive Director, Former Government Chief Scientific Advisor; Stephen Cohen, Non-Executive Director, UK Civil Service Commissioner + Commissioner for Gambling Commission.

Advisor is, wait for it, Özlem Türeci, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, BioNTech!

This is it on the Government website: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/advanced-research-and-invention-agency-aria-statement-of-policy-intent/advanced-research-and-invention-agency-aria-policy-statement

I have it on good authority that it was set up by Dominic Cummings, former special advisor to Boris Johnson. Cummings was caught visiting GSKs manufacturing site at Barnard Castle when he was helping get the injections approved.

It seems, to me at least, that the UK, with GSK at the centre, is collecting together mad scientific experimenters who will stop at nothing to keep mRNA injections going forever.

Then there is more…

Roy M. Anderson, Neil Ferguson’s coach and mentor.

Anderson’s entry in Wikipedia includes: “Membership of Councils, Boards and Committees (National and International. He has sat on numerous government and international agency committees advising on public health and disease control including the World Health Organization, The European Commission, UNAIDS, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

Then there is Sir Richard Sykes: “As of June 2021, he is [was] chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce, where he is responsible for overseeing the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, including preparations for booster programmes and encouraging vaccine innovation in the UK.”

In 1994, during his time at Glaxo, he was part of the group that founded the Jenner Institute for research into vaccines. In 1995 he oversaw the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome, to form Glaxo-Wellcome. In 1997, he became chair of Glaxo-Wellcome. In 2000 he oversaw the Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merger and held its chair until 2001. The merger resulted in the marketing of several new drugs. According to Sykes at the time, "the industry would be transformed by understanding the human genome". In 1994, during his time at Glaxo, he was part of the group that founded the Jenner Institute for research into vaccines. In 1995 he oversaw the merger of Glaxo with Wellcome, to form Glaxo-Wellcome. In 1997, he became chair of Glaxo-Wellcome. In 2000 he oversaw the Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham merger and held its chair until 2001. The merger resulted in the marketing of several new drugs. According to Sykes at the time, "the industry would be transformed by understanding the human genome".

Now enter Jeremy Farrar. Sir Jeremy James Farrar (born 1 September 1961) is a British medical researcher who has served as chief scientist at the World Health Organization since 2023. He was previously the director of the Wellcome Trust from 2013 to 2023 and a professor of tropical medicine at the University of Oxford.

Where does Great Britain fit in?

The Minutes below are from a UK Government body set up in 2001, named the MINISTERIAL INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP (MISG). Note the Chair is Dr Tom McKillop, then CEO of AstraZeneca…and look, Sir Richard Sykes…

This is 2001 remember, over 20 years ago. That’s a long time to have the pharma industry briefing Government on industrial policy:

In 2014, bio-pharmaceutical was added to the name. in brackets, to become the Ministerial (bio-pharmaceutical) Industry Strategy Group:

On the Committee in 2014 was the current Chair of AstraZeneca, plus Ian McCubbin (now Sir Ian) who led the supply chain work on all three jabs, working under Sir Richard Sykes when Chair of the Vaccine Task Force. Also, Sir John Bell, fervent genetist and author of UK Government Life Sciences Strategy.

This is McCubbin today: Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board. He is responsible for making the UK number 1 in the world of gene (mRNA) therapy, building a new R&D center for Moderna as we speak.

What more do they need to know?