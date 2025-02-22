Leave a comment

Hello paid subscribers - I appreciate your support so much!

You will know that all of my posts have been free for the last several months. It has been good for getting out what I believe is the true version of the SARS-CoV-2 events.

However, it has also led to a kind of a ‘battle in the comments’ with followers of a US- centric narrative that claims the injections were not pharmaceutical products, and therefore are protected from the regulations that apply to other medicinal products.

I am therefore going to take a short break from posting, while I wait to see what the Trump administration has on people’s understanding of what really went on.

Hopefully, you will be OK with that.

Kind regards,

Hedley

