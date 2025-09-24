INSIDE PHARMA is Changing!

Who would have thought it - INSIDE PHARMA began in January 2021!

This is the inaugural post:

Now, over four and a half years later, the truth is coming out, and long may it continue!!!

It has always been my ambition to drive transformative change into the pharmaceutical industry, since my first book, Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics, was published by Wiley in 2011.

In those 458 pages, I laid out all the facts about developing and commercialising drugs, and how the industry was going backwards. Nothing changed.

In 2015, I self-published Find It, File It, Flog It, where I wrote this:

“A Conceptual Metaphor”

Big Pharma was crippled by a debilitating addiction many years ago. For the addictive gambler, the roots of their demise often lie in early success. Seduced by the rush of easy money, it becomes a way of life. The gambler doesn’t feel the need to go out and work, preferring instead to focus on beating the odds. Nothing is as important as the next win, and possessions and relationships often are discarded in order to fuel the habit. By the time the gambler realizes the problem, it is all too late: no home, no family, and few friends, little money, and no prospect of being able to hold down a job.

XXX

In terms of the metaphor, this lifestyle yielded huge returns in the early days. The bank of molecular “chips” was duly replenished and systematically placed on the roulette wheel of regulatory review, waiting for that fateful black ball to drop, hopefully resulting in approval from the regulators. When the odds began to go against it, more facilities and people were cast out to conserve the cash in the bank.

As the odds continued to favor the house, resources were funneled into discovery research (Find It) and sales and marketing (Flog It).

Drug development and distribution (File It) increasingly became poor relations, taken for granted as the necessary evil to be overcome on the road to life in the sun.

This, of course, has been a fatal mistake. “File It” covers the product development lifecycle, from conceptualization to commercialization. The early successes in Pharma struck the industry blind to the true nature of what it was doing. The industry still appears to be blind to it. That is why this is the overriding harsh reality. Big Pharma could be described as an addict in denial, still placing bets on the regulatory roulette wheel.”

Nearly ten years later, the COVID sterile injectables were thrust upon the world’s population, and we know what the result was.

There is little to nothing more that can be said on the matter that hasn’t already emerged from an INSIDE PHARMA post. It’s now time to move on to talk about ways in which medical innovation can be returned to the world. The stating point is this:

We learn that it is a complete distortion of the truth to claim penicillin came to market when Alexander Fleming discovered penicillium in his culture dish. Yes, it was an accidental finding, but it took collaboration with applied scientists and manufacturing supply chain experts to get it to market - 16 years after Fleming’s discovery.

So, this is my next project:

It is based on my second book for Wiley, just published in the U.S. and soon to rollout all over the globe. The book is expensive, at around $100/£85.

That demonstrates the value that Wiley has placed on the book, but it’s not for the layperson…

…but the news is good. I will be posting facts, data, and news that will help you understand what is going on inside the industry, in real-time!

That means posts on what Donald Trump, RFK Jr, Marty Makary, Commissioner at FDA, et al are up to in fighting the Big Pharma Foe.

It does mean that I will return to paid posts, as the 1.5% paid subscriber rate does not make it economic for the time I have to put into it…

Best regards,

Hedley